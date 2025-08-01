For months, a rumor has circulated that has captured the attention of the media and followers of the British royal family. Now, it seems that whisper has finally found official confirmation. The news about a special connection between Prince Harry and his niece, Princess Charlotte, has been confirmed, although not in the way many might imagine.

The bond that unites the Duke of Sussex with the young princess is not sentimental or controversial in nature, as some unfounded rumors have suggested. Rather, it is a subtle detail that has become evident in recent public appearances. During the Christmas mass at Sandringham, Princess Charlotte wore an accessory that, unbeknownst to many, brought Harry's name closer than ever.

The gold and ruby necklace worn by the princess has drawn attention for its delicacy and exclusivity. Belonging to the brand Aya, founded by Chelsy Davy, a former girlfriend of Prince Harry, this piece of jewelry holds a story that unites royal past and present. This accessory is much more than a simple complement: it is a symbolic bridge that confirms Harry's indirect influence on his niece's style.

The necklace that connects Princess Charlotte with Prince Harry's past

Chelsy Davy, known for her on-and-off relationship with Harry between 2004 and 2011, has become a prominent businesswoman and gemologist. Her brand, Aya, represents a tribute to African gemstones, with a strong ethical and sustainable commitment. The collaboration with Gemfields, a company specializing in the responsible extraction of rubies and emeralds, adds value and prestige to each piece created.

This necklace, made up of five rubies, has been valued at about €1,800, according to the British press. It is currently not available in Aya's online store. Its presence at the Christmas mass has been seen as an elegant detail and a reflection of the care in the selection of the princess's accessories.

Charlotte's choice, probably guided by her mother Kate Middleton, reveals a refined taste for fashion. In royalty, small gestures often carry great symbolic and social weight. This detail has not gone unnoticed by the most alert observers.

The story of Harry behind the jewel worn by Princess Charlotte

Since Chelsy founded Aya in 2016, after training at the Gemological Institute of America, she has focused on merging tradition and innovation. In 2024, the brand launched the Chloe collection, with lab-grown stones. This evolution reflects her effort to unite elegance and sustainability.

The confirmation of the bond between Harry and Charlotte highlights the complexity of family relationships in royalty. Beyond protocol and public image, there are deep human connections that, although sometimes arise unintentionally, convey a special meaning. This episode will undoubtedly continue to generate interest in the coming months.