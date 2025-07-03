More privileges of Leonor de Borbón on the Juan Sebastián Elcano come to light

Since January 11, 2025, Princess Leonor has embarked on an adventure of almost six months aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano as part of her naval training. What began as another step in her military preparation soon became the center of attention, not because of her academic performance, but because of the alleged special treatment she would be receiving.

Specialists and peers report unequal treatment

In recent months, several reports have circulated highlighting certain concessions toward the heiress. According to some "midshipmen" testimonies, the princess has avoided night watches, exemptions from physical tests, and even access to communication devices forbidden to her peers. In addition, they claim that her performance, sometimes questioned, hasn't affected her position.

Her own peers, through their families, have expressed their discomfort over what they consider "unthinkable advantages."

Official image versus conflicting accounts

Meanwhile, media outlets like Perfil claim that Leonor enjoys a "private room" on board, a privilege no one else has. It has also been pointed out that she was the only one who used gloves when hoisting sails, an image some interpret as an aesthetic protocol concession.

However, official sources from the Navy and Zarzuela defend a completely opposite version. A military source stated that the princess "has no privileges, there are no exceptions" and fulfills the routines established for all midshipmen. Likewise, media outlets like Semana recall that Leonor shares a cabin and locker, just like the rest.

Privacy and images that promote normalcy

During the stopover in Uruguay in March, photographs of Leonor in a bikini on a beach appeared, taken by paparazzi and published in magazines. This circumstance made her image more familiar to the public, but it also sparked an intense debate about the young heiress's privacy.

The program Hoy por Hoy analyzed the controversies: Martín Bianchi pointed out that the Royal House appeared "nervous" and has taken legal action against institutions for violations of data protection. Meanwhile, equality experts emphasize that the scrutiny of a princess in a bikini is harsher than that toward men in similar situations.

By contrast, Zarzuela distributed more official images: Leonor hoisting sails with gloves and performing maneuvers, framing arduous efforts and showing discipline.

The balance between demands and protection

For many, Leonor's naval training has a dual purpose: to prepare her for her future institutional role while safeguarding her integrity. The first stopover in South America caused special police and logistical attention from the Crown and local authorities.

Nevertheless, the existence of real military responsibilities—watches, classes, maneuvers, ceremonies—makes it difficult to ignore that her presence on deck is more than symbolic. Even the stopover in Colombia was met with official honors, and the princess participated in solemn events.