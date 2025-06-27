Meghan Markle forces Prince Harry to change his strategy

An internal reshuffle in the communications team of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed a renewed strategy by Meghan Markle to reposition her public image. What is motivating this shift? Above all, how does it translate for Prince Harry?

What has changed in Sussex's team?

In recent days, four key members of their press office have jumped ship: among them, Kyle Boulia (press in Los Angeles) and Charlie Gipson (UK), as well as two other members of the inner circle. With them, the old communication style, outdated and rigid, has also left, in favor of a new direction led by Meredith Kendall Maines from Method Communications.

This internal change comes weeks after Meghan chose to do without her usual team and opted for a more "disruptive" agency, as recent posts of the family video for Father's Day show.

What is Meghan seeking with the new approach?

The goal appears to be twofold. First, to regain narrative control after a wave of criticism and mass departures in recent months. Second, to reach the public with a more human and believable message: the famous video of Harry and Archie, with uncovered faces and an everyday setting, breaks with the previous policy of concealment. However, some have labeled it a calculated move for "emotional marketing" aimed at going viral.

Repercussions for Harry: does he adapt or resist?

Harry becomes a central figure in this change. Since 'Megxit,' the Duke of Sussex has had to rebuild his public trajectory, combining social causes, legal defense, and media. The change in his corporate image reveals tensions. According to reports, the pace of departures and the inconsistent approach have affected the prince, who now must justify his strategic shift while dealing with criticism over his BBC interview and the lost legal battle regarding private security.

Meanwhile, Harry has been portrayed in more family-oriented and approachable events: the bike ride with Archie—which some consider a subtle jab at his royal childhood—and an emotional fatherly speech, seem to be part of an emotional storytelling crafted from Meghan's circle.

Why now? What context matters?

This communications shift comes after a turbulent year: mass resignations in their team, controversial interviews, and sensitive episodes—such as the video of Lilibet's birth—have eroded their image. The building of their personal brand ("As Ever," "With Love, Meghan") and controversies (copyright issues in their company's logo) mean Sussex need to strengthen a controlled and coherent narrative.

A credibility challenge

The change driven by Meghan seeks to balance her authenticity with the demands of a public that no longer sees her only as a duchess, but as a public figure and even a businesswoman. This transformation includes interventions on social media (such as the video of the pregnant mother dancing, which some interpret as a subtle critique of royal rigidity).

For Harry, this means accepting a more choreographed strategy, where the family becomes emotional content. The challenge is to keep things fresh without falling into hypervisibility tactics.