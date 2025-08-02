Terelu Campos's confession about Princess Leonor: 'She went to give her a kiss and...'

Terelu Campos has once again shown her ability to tell funny and endearing stories about her family. This time, the ¡De Viernes! contributor recalled an anecdote about her daughter, Alejandra Rubio, when she attended school with Princess Leonor. Although they don't belong to the same generation, both of them crossed paths during their childhood at Santa María de los Rosales School.

At the school, there were some moments that, with the passing of the years, bring smiles to our faces. In her appearance, Terelu recounted how the daughter of the king and her daughter Alejandra interacted back then, without yet knowing the magnitude of who they were at that time. What seemed like a common gesture turned into an unexpected situation that, although funny, left a mark on everyone present.

A kiss that never happened: Alejandra's embarrassment

As Terelu explained on D Corazón, her daughter Alejandra remembered a curious moment with Princess Leonor. "Alejandra was very shy and told me that Leonor went to give her a kiss, but Alejandra got scared because of the bodyguards," her mother recalled.

The anecdote was a clear example of how, sometimes, the simplest situations can turn into unusual moments. That is especially true when it comes to such well-known figures as the king's daughter.

In her appearance, Terelu also made it clear how surprised she was when Alejandra told her the story. "I can't believe you left a little girl without giving her a kiss," she said, fondly recalling that first moment. The anecdote, although seemingly light, reflects the difference between the childhoods of royal figures and those of people outside the media spotlight.

Alejandra Rubio didn't know who Leonor was

Although for Terelu the story was endearing, Alejandra Rubio, on her show Así es la vida, had to explain the situation from her perspective. "For me, Leonor was a completely normal girl, I saw her every day in the cafeteria," Alejandra confessed. She didn't realize the princess's identity in those early years.

Alejandra's confession adds a layer of charm to the story. It shows how, even in their youth, the differences between royal childhoods and those of others can go unnoticed.

Today, that anecdote is still a source of laughter and memories and shows the human side of figures who sometimes seem very far removed from everyday experiences. Those moments shared at Santa María de los Rosales School, although simple, remain an endearing part of their lives.