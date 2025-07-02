Queen Sofía's surprising request to Felipe VI regarding Juan Carlos I

The relationship between Juan Carlos I and his still-wife, Sofía of Greece, is completely broken. Since the emeritus's exile to Abu Dhabi and the emergence of all kinds of information, they no longer make an effort to hide it. The constant infidelities of the Bourbon caused distance, and he has no interest in living a marital life with Sofía.

Despite so many humiliations, Queen Sofía has surprised the world with a direct request to her son, King Felipe VI: to allow the emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, to return to Spain or at least to be closer to his family environment. This gesture, full of emotion, reflects a reality that goes beyond protocol and addresses human and emotional aspects that are rarely seen in the public sphere. In fact, Pilar Eyre always says that Sofía is still in love. That is where this surprising request might come from.

The origin of the request: health and family closeness

The news originally emerged through EN Blau, which cited sources close to Zarzuela: the emeritus queen is said to be deeply concerned about Juan Carlos I's physical deterioration, especially his severe osteoarthritis that almost completely limits his mobility, reducing his ability to support his left leg and forcing him to use a cane even though he already needs a wheelchair. In addition, there are signs of initial cognitive decline, such as worrying forgetfulness.

| YouTube: casarealtv

These reasons, together with the former monarch's advanced age, would have led Sofía to ask Felipe VI to allow his return so that he would not be "far from his loved ones or, even worse, alone," according to reports.

The details of the mother-son conversation

The request would not have been a spontaneous gesture, but the result of urgent conversations held at Zarzuela. It is reported that Queen Sofía firmly conveyed to Felipe VI the need to bring his father back, at least with dignified mobility and family support. According to the same sources, the emeritus believes that Juan Carlos "has already paid enough" for his past mistakes, and that his age and health require a more humane treatment.

Background and the context of estrangement

The relationship between the emeritus royals has been marked by tension for years. Since their de facto separation, Sofía and Juan Carlos have kept ties, but discreetly, especially to preserve the image of the crown. Even so, it has been written that she receives Infantas Elena and Cristina at Zarzuela and that they travel together to Sanxenxo, where they are looking for a home in Portugal to be closer to their father. It is a family picture that mixes care, affection, and still a certain institutional prudence.

| Casa Real

Official reactions and media impact

For now, Zarzuela has not issued any statement on the matter. On social media, several users have positively valued the gesture: many comment that, in the face of possible cognitive decline, "it's good that the scholars prioritize the human over the symbolic." Others, however, warn that a televised return could rekindle past controversies.

Meanwhile, media outlets such as Que.es reiterate the version of the urgent request due to health, and emphasize that both Elena and Cristina are more involved in assisting the emeritus in his daily life.