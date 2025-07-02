Severe punishment for Leonor of Bourbon at Blas de Lezo

In recent days, the Princess of Asturias has become the epicenter of a controversy that mixes tension, military discipline, and emotions running high. Leonor, immersed in her training on the military frigate Blas de Lezo, has reportedly experienced two serious incidents that have resulted in an official sanction and explanations to the Royal Household. Although official circles remain silent, media outlets and social media have reported a version of events that deserves a detailed analysis.

tension rises on the high seas

According to information published in the middle of the week, during the early hours from Monday to Tuesday, the princess suffered a "severe crisis" on deck, a reaction attributed to the high level of demand of the Sinkex‑25 course, which includes shooting drills and advanced naval combat exercises. That same incident, along with another a couple of days earlier—in the middle of a stopover in Ceuta—marked the turning point.

In Ceuta, sources linked to the military environment indicate that, after disembarking, Leonor spent the night celebrating with some of her fellow crew members from the frigate. However, this led to an uncomfortable situation due to her eagerness not to be photographed and the feared overconfidence in the tone of the evening. The tension increased until the young woman reacted in a way that her superiors considered inappropriate according to the ship's regulations.

repercussions and disciplinary measures

These two episodes have forced the command of the frigate to take action. The Royal Household reportedly informed her parents—Felipe VI and Queen Letizia—and restrictions have been imposed on Leonor's freedoms on board. She has been "removed" from certain missions and high-risk activities, according to El Nacional. This is an unprecedented sanction for someone in her position, which reflects the seriousness of the matter.

The Navy acknowledges the difficulty of keeping the same level of discipline and adaptability for everyone, including the princess. Even so, it has been emphasized that they act with fairness: "there's no preferential treatment," military sources suggest, although her training program has been adjusted to prevent more serious incidents and ensure her emotional and physical safety.

how do those in the royal environment react?

On social media and specialized forums, the news has caused polarized comments. Some users argue that the harsh demands of the military course have gone too far, while others maintain that there shouldn't be any need for special treatment: "if she can't handle this, she shouldn't be here," some threads stress.

The Royal Household, meanwhile, keeps a cautious stance. There haven't been any official statements, but officials close to Leonor confirm that the princess is receiving psychological support and constant accompaniment. At the same time, the king and queen have reportedly spoken with her to assess her experience, gauge her limits, and adjust their expectations.

what does this mean for her future royal protocol?

This event opens the debate about the royal roadmap for the heiress. Until now, Leonor's schedule had been carefully managed: international academic career, low profile, and very demanding military training, to show commitment to her future duties as Head of State.

But the sanction raises new questions: should her military role be moderated? Is a royal career compatible with the princess's contemporary habits? While some argue that flexibility is needed, others fear that too much adaptation could compromise the message of strength and discipline that they seek to convey.