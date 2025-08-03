Surprise in Norway's royal house: there's a new romance and Mette-Marit has found out

Marius Borg's life, son of Mette-Marit and Morten Borg, has been marked by scandals and police situations. That has led his story to be followed with interest, especially because of his relationship with Norway's royal family. Over the years, his personal life has been marked by complicated public moments, but also by attempts to find privacy.

This summer, Marius has found himself involved in a new chapter, this time far from legal proceedings. Marius Borg apparently has found love this summer. Despite his media-driven life, the relationship has been described as established and discreet by sources close to him.

| Europa Press

The romance that comes at a difficult time for Marius Borg

The bond between Mette-Marit's son and Andrea Shaw began several months ago, but it has only recently come to light. The couple have appeared together on several occasions, even in exclusive destinations like the Cannes Festival and the Oslo fjord. Andrea Shaw, Marius's new girlfriend, is a childhood friend and the daughter of a close friend of his father.

This romance comes at a time of transition for Marius, who faced legal problems in 2024. He was charged with domestic violence after an altercation with his then-partner, Rebecca Helberg. Although the case is still pending, the relationship with Andrea seems to be a new beginning.

| Twitter, @MailOnline

Family support remains strong

Despite the ups and downs in Marius's life, his family, especially his mother, Princess Mette-Marit, has kept her support. Prince Haakon has also been a key figure in his life, always seeking to protect his well-being.

Harald and Sonia, Norway's kings, have been an essential pillar in keeping the family's balance and image. In a recent statement, the king reflected on mental health and violence issues, highlighting the importance of addressing these topics with discretion.

Marius, far from institutional life, remains an essential part of the Norwegian royal family's inner circle. As his new relationship with Andrea Shaw evolves, he seems to be finding the emotional stability he had been missing.