Surprise at Donald Trump's home: his wife, Melania Trump, has just confessed everything

In the midst of Donald Trump's second term as president of the United States, a surprising decision has disrupted the calm at the White House. Melania Trump has revealed news that had been generating rumors among the presidential staff for weeks.

This unexpected confession has captured the attention of both the media and citizens. Nobody could have imagined that the First Lady would take such a symbolic and visual step. What has really happened? Why is this decision generating so much discussion?

| Europa Press

Melania Trump reveals the major renovation they've done at the White House

Since his return to the Oval Office in January 2025, Donald Trump has come back with renewed energy and an agenda full of reforms. In just a few months, he has driven significant changes in immigration policies, the economy, and public spending. However, he has also focused his attention on the space he shares with his family: the White House.

Melania Trump has revealed that both she and her husband have carried out a renovation in the White House's Rose Garden. The lush lawn, classic rose bushes, and floral beds have been replaced by a paved surface. This was designed for large events and outdoor receptions.

The change, which began quietly in June, has surprised even the most veteran employees. The garden, which measured between 125 and 131 ft. (38 and 40 meters) long and about 59 and 66 ft. (18 and 20 meters) wide, has lost its traditional green carpet. Now, an elegant light stone covers the ground, eliminating the need for intensive upkeep and adapting it to new functions.

| CNN

However, not everyone has applauded the transformation. Conservationist and environmentalist critics have lamented the "trivialization" of a historic space. The disappearance of the lawn and the felling of century-old trees has sparked a heated debate.

The decision to remove the "Jackson Magnolia," a magnolia tree planted in 1830 by President Andrew Jackson, triggered outrage. Although Trump justified its removal for safety reasons, environmental groups didn't accept it easily.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump already renovated the White House garden

The Trumps had already made changes at the White House in 2017. Back then, Melania redesigned the garden, opting for soft colors and low-maintenance flowers. Historic plants were removed and new ornamental elements were introduced, such as large United States flags.

This time, they've gone even further. Donald Trump has personally funded the installation of two monumental flagpoles, 98 ft. (30 meters) tall, to fly American flags. "It's a gift from me, something that was always missing in this magnificent place," he stated, emphasizing that he did it with personal funds.

| Europa Press

Melania has supported these decisions from the beginning, as she has stated on several occasions that she didn't feel comfortable with the previous result. Both share the idea that the White House must adapt to modern times, including spaces for large banquets and outdoor celebrations.

Donald Trump has replied coldly to the criticism. The American president claims that the White House "needs to adapt to new realities." It seems that, with Melania Trump by his side, there's no turning back.