Surprise erupts as it's revealed what Carlos Alcaraz has done to Kate Middleton

The Wimbledon final this Sunday went beyond the scoreboard: while Jannik Sinner took the title, Carlos Alcaraz surprised everyone with a curious gesture toward the Princess of Wales. A moment that, far from going unnoticed, has caused waves of praise on social media and in British media.

The gesture that moved England

At the moment of receiving the runner-up trophy from Kate Middleton, Alcaraz bowed slightly as a sign of respect. That gesture, simple yet full of symbolism, is not common nowadays, especially toward members of the British royal family. Since 2003, athletes are no longer required to do so, but they do choose to if they wish.

It was precisely there that Alcaraz resumed a tradition he had already started last year, when the princess reappeared after her cancer diagnosis.

Praise on social media and in the press

The British press quickly brought the scene back. A recent article stated: "Many rushed to pass judgment... they praised the Spaniard for the gesture after the match."

On X, so-called "British fans" described the moment as "full of grace and humility" or highlighted that Alcaraz was "the only one of the four finalists to show such respect." That respectful silence, that slight bow, went viral. For many, it was confirmation of the Murcian's charisma and good manners, beyond his tennis skills.

Beyond the trophy: thanks and royal mentions

The formal protocol of the gesture was completed with words full of elegance from Alcaraz. He thanked Sinner during the ceremony: "It's hard to lose, but first, I'd like to congratulate Jannik... I'm very happy for you."

To conclude, he even mentioned King Felipe VI, who was present in the royal box. His gratitude, according to spectators from the United Kingdom, further fueled the impression that it was not just about respect, but also about loyalty to the sport and to institutions.

The princess's personal situation

This kind of gesture carries even more weight given the princess's personal situation. Kate returned to Wimbledon after cancer treatment. Her last appearance, the day before when she presented the women's trophy, drew ovations on Centre Court, and after that, she was seen with composure and gratitude. The fact that Alcaraz now justifies that gesture also speaks to his empathy. It's not just a bow: it's a recognition of the emotional context the princess was experiencing.

Carlos Alcaraz was not champion

Carlos Alcaraz didn't win Wimbledon, but he came out stronger. His gesture toward Kate Middleton has been applauded not only as etiquette, but as a symbol of humanity. In an environment full of flashes and victories, that bow managed to capture what many believe: it's just as important to leave the court with dignity as it is to enter.