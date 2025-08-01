Stephen Davies, Lady Di's chauffeur, will never hide the truth: 'Completely false'

For years, Stephen Davies's name floated in whispers and suspicions within the British royal world. He was Diana of Wales's chauffeur during her most difficult years. Without a word, he was judged as if he were a great traitor, and Davies had no idea why.

A simple accusation was enough to fire him from his position, without explanations and with his reputation in ruins. Everything was triggered as a result of the controversial interview of Lady Di on Panorama. Today, almost thirty years later, the truth has come to light.

Stephen Davies's dismissal: without evidence or reasons

In 1995, journalist Martin Bashir claimed that Davies leaked information to the press. Diana, influenced by those words, stopped trusting him and four months later, he was dismissed without prior notice. Davies filed a defamation lawsuit against the BBC.

The subsequent investigation proved that the accusation was completely unfounded. According to the BBC, "it was and is totally false" and severely damaged his professional image. The British corporation has recently acknowledged this, and it is known that both parties reached an agreement.

His lawyer, Persephone Bridgman Baker, described the dismissal as a "serious stain" on his record. Davies then felt "tormented" and "devastated" for not being able to clear his name.

The wound Lady Di left in her chauffeur

For years, Davies kept silent, carrying the weight of a betrayal he never committed. It hurt him to know that Diana thought he had betrayed her. He never got to speak with her before her tragic end.

The lawyer regretted that he did not have the opportunity to correct that idea. The chauffeur had a close and trusting relationship with the princess, but he was never given the chance to explain his side of the story. Even the Netflix series, The Crown, reproduced this unsupported accusation, and with that, the wound reopened in the twenty-first century.

The controversial interview with Lady Di

The interview with Diana on Panorama with journalist Bashir was one of the most explosive in the history of British television. The princess spoke openly about her marriage and her loneliness. More than 22 million people watched it live.

In 2021, it was revealed that Martin Bashir used fake bank documents to gain the trust of Diana's brother. That is how he gained access to the princess and arranged the interview. It was a serious ethical violation, according to the investigation.

The BBC covered up that behavior for years, which caused strong criticism. William and Harry condemned the treatment their mother received from the network. The corporation promised never to broadcast the interview again.

Today, Stephen Davies has gained much more than just a financial settlement: he has recovered his truth. He has cleared the stain that had tarnished his name.