Sofia Loren's trick to keep her figure at 90 years old

At 90 years old, Sophia Loren is still much more than a cinema legend. She is a living icon of style, authenticity, and above all, vitality. Her figure, always upright, her serene face, and her radiant gaze are not the result of magic formulas or invasive procedures, but of the balance between good habits, a positive attitude, and love.

The Italian actress, who won an Oscar for her unforgettable role in Two Women, has spent decades showing that it is possible to age with strength, without needing to hide wrinkles or betray one's own essence. "Every wrinkle tells a story," she said a few years ago.

Simple routine, extraordinary life

Behind that powerful image is a daily routine that surprises with its simplicity. Sophia gets up early every day, with no excuses. "Sometimes it's hard for me, of course, but there's always an excuse to do nothing. That's why I force myself to go out and walk for an hour," she confessed in an interview.

She walks calmly, observes the world, and, as she herself says, looks for something beautiful around every corner. That simple gesture—walking—is, for her, the most basic secret of her longevity. According to her personal trainer, it is a habit that improves circulation, fights stress, and keeps the body active without the need for strenuous effort.

To that she adds a positive mindset, which Sophia considers her best medicine. "I think positively, always. It's rare for you to find me melancholic."

Natural beauty without insecurities

When she began her career, many production companies considered her not very photogenic. Her face did not fit the standards of the time. Far from feeling insecure, she turned her unique features into her greatest appeal. "My beauty is made of irregularities that work together. It's not perfect, but it's mine," she declared on one occasion.

Sophia Loren has never hidden her rejection of cosmetic surgery. She has always chosen the natural way. One of her most talked-about beauty secrets is the use of olive oil, which she uses both to moisturize her skin and to add shine to her hair. "I pour it in the bathtub, as much as fits in a cap," she said, laughing.

Eat well and enjoy

Another key to her well-being is her healthy relationship with food. A proud ambassador of Mediterranean cuisine, she doesn't give up the pleasures of the table. "Everything I have, I owe to spaghetti," she said with irony in an interview. Although over the years she has reduced the quantities and limits sweets, she still enjoys a good plate of pasta, a glass of wine, and freshly baked bread.

Her diet is based on fresh foods: vegetables, legumes, fish, extra virgin olive oil... All in moderation, but without strict prohibitions. For Loren, enjoyment is an essential part of life. Eating is not just about nourishing oneself, it is a way to celebrate the present.

Philosophy of life

Sophia Loren has left her mark not only for her talent as an actress, but for her way of being in the world. Strong, independent, determined. "Age doesn't matter. What matters is to keep trying. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you always learn," she states.

At 90 years old (90 años), Loren is not retiring, neither professionally nor personally. She remains a reference of style and vitality for women of all ages. Her message is clear: living well has nothing to do with age, but with how you choose to look at the world every morning. In that, Sophia is still a master.