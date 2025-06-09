Helena Garcia Melero confirms what we all already knew: her reaction

Helena García Melero is a constant presence on Catalan television and she recently proved once again why her naturalness and professionalism set her apart. The event came as a new surprise that was off her radar: appearing on a VIP list.

a live call

On Friday at noon, during the broadcast of her show Tot es mou on 3Cat, Helena received a live call for attention. Vanessa Hogarth, a contributor to the magazine, explained to her that her name was included in the "list of the 100 most influential women in Catalonia," published by Forbes. Helena looked visibly surprised: "Excuse me? Oh, come on!" She reacted spontaneously, asking for more details and reaffirming her humility at all times.

celebration in the studio

The host, far from boasting, kept the style that defines her: approachable and respectful. She was curious and grateful, both for the recognition and for those who brought it up. From the 3Cat team, the response was immediate: they highlighted not only her career, but also her humanity, professionalism, and social impact, accompanying her with praise for other figures such as Rosalía, Carme Ruscalleda, and Laura Escanes.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Social media were flooded with support and comments that emphasized that the most remarkable thing about her inclusion is not just her career, but her ability to keep her simplicity in such an exposed world.

a career linked to TV3 has been key to achieving this award

Helena has built a solid career: with a degree in Philosophy and Information, she started at TV3 at age 24 and since then has been the face of flagship programs such as Telenotícies and La Marató. She currently leads Tot es mou, an informative magazine with strong content and audience numbers.

Her professional journey ranges from international moments—such as hosting La Marató—to local involvement, including charity galas and participation in social causes. Her Instagram account reflects personal and charitable facets, which reinforces her closeness to the public.

| TV3

humble celebrities

This episode leaves us reflecting on the strength of the everyday: influence is not at odds with humility. Helena García Melero has shown that one can be powerful and, at the same time, authentic. Her followers have a very clear question: Will this recognition from Forbes be the start of a new chapter of social involvement, or will she keep being surprised every time some good news appears?