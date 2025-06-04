Social media erupt against Bertin Osborne over an unfortunate comment

Last Friday, the twelfth edition of "Tu cara me suena" experienced a gala filled with emotions, memorable performances, and unfortunately, a comment that has sparked a wave of criticism on social media.

Bertín Osborne, one of the show's most veteran contestants, became the center of controversy after an unfortunate remark during his impersonation of the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. El Español.

a character we're already used to

During the gala, Osborne performed "Con te partirò," one of Bocelli's most iconic songs. After his performance, he shared with host Manel Fuentes an anecdote about his encounter with the tenor at an Italian festival, highlighting the warmth and charm of his wife.

| Telecinco, XCatalunya, Nauli Crative

However, it was his subsequent comment that lit the fuse: "Too bad he can't see her," referring to Bocelli's blindness. The set fell silent, and both Fuentes and Osborne's fellow contestant, Melani García, showed discomfort at the situation.

This comment, perceived by many as insensitive, provoked an immediate reaction on social media, where numerous users expressed their outrage and described the remark as inappropriate and offensive.

reactions on social media

So far, neither Bertín Osborne nor the management of "Tu cara me suena" have issued official statements about the incident. However, the controversy adds to a series of disputes that have surrounded the host in recent times. Recently, rumors about supposed clauses in his contract exempting him from impersonating female artists were denied.

In addition, Osborne has publicly acknowledged that at the beginning of the show he didn't get involved enough, although he claims to have improved his commitment as the galas have gone on.

| XCatalunya, Mykola Lytvynenko

limits of humor and honor

This new episode has reignited the debate about the limits of humor and the responsibility of public figures in their appearances. While some argue it was a comment without bad intent, others believe that, given Osborne's visibility, he should be more aware of the impact of his words.

The controversy has also put the show's management in the spotlight regarding how they handle delicate situations. Although "Tu cara me suena" continues to achieve audience success, with an average share of 21.5% and 1,847,000 viewers per gala, incidents like this could affect the public's perception if not properly addressed.