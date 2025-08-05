Norwegian press catch Marius Borg, son of Mette-Marit: This time he's gone too far

New earthquake in Norway and once again at the hands of Marius Borg, 28 years old. The son of Princess Mette-Marit has made headlines again. In the last few hours, images of Marius have come to light that have shocked the country: he traveled to Portugal, thus abusing his royal privileges.

The Norwegian outlet Se og Hør published them, and in them, Marius was seen getting off a plane at Oslo airport, and he didn't travel alone. Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and his son Sverre Magnus accompanied him.

| Europa Press

They landed on July 27, and the flight was direct from Lisbon. They spent five days on a private vacation in Portugal. Until now, nobody had known anything about the trip, and everything was kept secret.

Nobody in Norway expected the latest news about Marius Borg, son of Mette-Marit

According to the press, they might have stayed near Ericeira, specifically in Ribeira d’Ilhas. This is a coastal spot famous for its perfect waves and relaxed atmosphere. The exact location hasn't been confirmed.

This trip hasn't gone unnoticed because it took place at a critical moment. Marius Borg is being investigated by Norwegian police. He has been charged with 23 offenses.

| Europa Press

Among them, three counts of rape. He has also been charged with offensive sexual behavior and domestic violence.

Despite this situation, Marius has chosen to get away. He has found the motivation to take a vacation. Many have considered it a provocation, while others see it as a sign of his disconnection from reality.

Norway reacts to the news about Marius Borg, son of Mette-Marit

The Norwegian Prosecutor's Office has announced that they will make a decision soon, and the official charges will be released in the coming days. That's why this trip has caused such a stir. It could have been an attempt at family reconciliation and a break before a possible devastating trial.

Another controversy has also arisen: Marius has used his international passport, a document granted to him in childhood. Thanks to it, he hasn't had to go through immigration controls, and this has upset many citizens. They have seen it as an abuse of privileges.

One thing has become clear: Marius Borg has gone far. He has changed countries in the middle of a judicial scandal and has done so alongside the most visible members of the royal house. Norway is in shock, and public opinion has reacted with astonishment: The media storm, for now, has only just begun.