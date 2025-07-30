Sofía of Greece's serious situation at Zarzuela leaks

Spain is experiencing a season marked by multiple economic and social challenges. Inflation is at moderate levels, tourism is starting to rebound as international restrictions are relaxed, and the financial and banking sectors are preparing for possible signs of a global recession. In this context, Queen Sofía's personal situation is taking on particular resonance. She is a historic symbol of the monarchy who is now going through a delicate moment from Zarzuela.

Pain over the family snub

The queen emerita, at 85 years old, is facing her sister Irene of Greece's advanced illness, diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Her condition has worsened rapidly, and this situation has become one of her main sources of distress. To the point that in recent times, she has even considered not moving to her usual summer residence in Marivent.

This is not just a logistical decision, but an expression of Sofía's emotional state, who is deeply affected by her sister's decline. The loyalty they both shared for decades, both in Greece and in Spain, makes this moment of silent and constant deterioration particularly painful.

| Lecturas, XCatalunya

A double burden: Irene and Tatiana strike at the heart of summer

Recently, another concern has arisen. Tatiana Radziwill, a close friend and emblematic figure of the Borbón circle, is also going through a health crisis resulting from a stroke that left her in a wheelchair. This second close figure further weakens Queen Sofía's emotional state. She is now caring for two very dear people, which makes her summer in Marivent especially difficult.

The impact is not only moral, but also physical: Sofía has suffered a recent fall in Zarzuela, detected by her daughter Elena. Fortunately, there were no serious fractures, although pain has persisted, which has led to reinforced medical attention.

The family strategy to make her feel accompanied (or at least appear so)

King Felipe VI has deployed a full medical team in both Madrid and Mallorca to ensure her continuous care. He has decided that she will not travel alone this year, and her move to Marivent will include permanent healthcare staff. In addition, the infantas Elena and Cristina have taken an active role in accompanying and caring for her, with planned visits and a more constant presence during her summer stay.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

This adjustment is not just logistical. It represents a collective effort to mitigate her loneliness and offer her a safer and more caring environment amid the fragility she is experiencing.

Loneliness and family tension

Queen Sofía has endured not only the progression of illnesses among those close to her, but also the pain of emotional distance from some family members. According to various sources, her relationship with her granddaughters, especially Leonor and Infanta Sofía, has been distant this summer. Their presence has been almost merely protocolary, and there are no signs of closer emotional bonds infobaevanidades.com.

In contrast, a significant gesture has emerged: a joint audience of King Felipe and his mother in Zarzuela, an unusual act that had not occurred for 15 years. Both received the executive committee of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks, a cause that Doña Sofía has always promoted. That moment symbolizes an institutional and emotional union in times of personal challenge.