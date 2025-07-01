Catalunya Ràdio's dirty move against Fel Faixedas: the actor explains the drama

He was a familiar face on TV3: the 55-year-old actor, co-founder of Teatre de Guerrilla, had a certain level of financial stability thanks to weekly collaborations. However, at the same time, a project with Catalunya Ràdio was growing that promised a media and financial takeoff... until it didn't. Today, Fel Faixedas has opened up to explain how that move marked one of the toughest periods of his life.

a broken promise

Faixedas reveals that a few years ago, the management of Catalunya Ràdio promised him and his partner, Carles Xuriguera, that they would host a show. On July 31, the project was withdrawn and they were left with no income for nine months. As a result of that financial blow, they ended up handing over the keys to their home to the bank, after eight years of paying the mortgage. As a consequence, "they left a lot of money buried."

They survived thanks to a meager weekly collaboration in sports programming. The rest of the time, Faixedas wasn't even invoicing, mentally affected by the situation.

catalunya ràdio remains silent

Catalunya Ràdio hasn't made any public statements about this accusation. However, since money and a family life are at stake, their silence raises questions about how seriously they manage projects with external figures.

The implication has shaken the Catalan media world, where services like TV3 provide visibility but don't always lead to real financial stability, as this episode shows.

a professional and personal rebirth

After leaving the family home, the couple returned to their parents' house. Three years after living in a rental, with a contract that tripled when renewed, they went back to the family home and haven't paid a mortgage or rent for years. Faixedas emphasizes that this experience, despite being tough, was "a lesson." Now, with two children, he seeks not only financial stability but also freedom: "I don't want to be rich... I want to be free," he confesses.

Currently, his most successful project is the show Las madres, in collaboration with Carles Xuriguera. He sells tickets in every theater and says it's "the best work I've ever done."

from teatre de guerrilla to the split with quim masferrer

Fel Faixedas, Carles Xuriguera, and Quim Masferrer achieved notable success on TV3 with the group Teatre de Guerrilla, especially in shows like El club de Albert Om and Caçadors de bolets. But the stigma of being an "occasional collaborator" without a permanent contract came to light with his case. Faixedas emphasizes that "we aren't casting actors; we wait for them to call us," living off their scripts and productions.

not everyone who appears on tv3 has money

This episode shows that media fame doesn't guarantee prosperity. Although TV3 opens doors, contractual conditions are often precarious. Faixedas experienced it firsthand: a broken promise, a financial fall, and the end of a family home. This is a reflection that Fel Faixedas wanted to highlight.