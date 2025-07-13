All rumors start swirling after people see something on Charles III's face

Since his arrival at Windsor Castle on July 8, King Charles III was seen with a visibly reddened eye during the state visit of Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. The image, shared by photographers and spread across social media, sparked concern among followers of the Crown and royal health specialists.

Subconjunctival hemorrhage: Buckingham's explanation

Buckingham Palace immediately addressed the speculation. Through a spokesperson, it was confirmed that what happened was a subconjunctival hemorrhage. In other words, the rupture of a small blood vessel in the membrane covering the eyeball, which explains that intense red spot.

According to their clarification, the incident likely took place the night before the event. The Royal Household insisted that the condition is common, benign, and unrelated to the cancer treatment the king has kept since early 2024. Doctors consulted agree: it usually disappears in about 10 to 14 days, with no adverse effects on vision.

Charles III's medical profile

We can't forget that Charles III, age 76, was diagnosed in February 2024 with an unspecified type of cancer, after having undergone surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia at the beginning of last year. Since then, he has kept his schedule with adjustments, combining some absences with key public appearances. His attitude, according to his circle, has been to "carry on as usual."

Such a stance supports the words of a royal aide quoted by "The Mirror": "What you learn about this disease is that you control it and that's what he does... I don't see any difference in him compared to before."

Between alarm and informed support

The spread of the images on platforms like X and Facebook unleashed a wave of theories about his health. However, profiles close to the royal family and users with medical knowledge emphasized the lack of seriousness of the condition. They highlighted that an eye hemorrhage doesn't put one's life at risk and, in fact, can arise from a cough, sneezing, or involuntary rubbing.

Ophthalmology experts consulted by Telemundo and Panorama Web also confirmed how quickly this type of hematoma disappears without aftereffects. Some mentioned that it is more visible in older people due to capillary fragility, but without systemic consequences.

Diplomatic reaction and intact schedule

Despite the striking eye, Charles III didn't interrupt any protocol. He accompanied the Macrons in the traditional carriage procession, presided over the evening banquet, and accepted the tribute at the formal reception. His companion, Queen Camilla, and the Princes of Wales were present, reinforcing the image of stability in the Crown.

The coordinated response from Buckingham, together with independent medical voices, has managed to downplay the incident. It's a reminder that, behind the pomp and the royal circle, there is a 76-year-old man facing an illness he doesn't hide, but that doesn't define his reign either. The hemorrhage was brief, with no apparent risks, and didn't hinder the king's formal or diplomatic agenda.