Gonzalo Bernardos's ridiculous moment against Joan Garcia: 'Kids...'

The economist, known for his controversial opinions, has launched an unexpected jab at Joan García, still RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper (for a short time). In a letter published by the newspaper Marca, Bernardos has ignited social media and lashed out at the Catalan footballer, using the technique of victimhood and children.

Gonzalo Bernardos sent a public letter to Joan García, in which, according to Marca, he addressed "the children" fans of RCD Espanyol. "On the day of the victory against Las Palmas, you kissed Espanyol's crest on your jersey so much that you almost wore it out". He continued: "Why did you do it, if you were already at Barça? In just a few days, for the children, you've gone from being an idol to a great traitor. It was completely unnecessary".

This isn't Bernardos's first controversial act: let's recall his virulent stance in debates about housing, the economy, and public policies. His direct and unfiltered style has earned him both loyal followers and harsh detractors in talk shows, social media, and television programs. However, this new episode reveals another side: his intervention in the emotional behavior of sports fans, appealing to the values and emotions of minors, something rarely seen in his public discourse.

Meanwhile, Joan García continues gaining relevance as a possible new Barça goalkeeper and the news could be confirmed in the coming days. Meanwhile, on social media, ironic comments about the economist continue.

Gonzalo Bernardos Domínguez, born in Barcelona on November 12, 1962, is one of the most prominent figures in Spain's economic and media landscape. His education in Economic and Business Sciences at the University of Barcelona, completed with a "cum laude" doctorate in December 1994 and awarded with special mention, paved the way for an academic career cultivated at the same university, where he serves as a tenured professor of Economic Theory.

His professional interest extends beyond conventional teaching, as he has held positions of responsibility within UB's economics department, including roles as vice-rector and commissioner of economic resources between 2008 and 2012 gonzalobernardos.es. To his university work, he adds the direction of postgraduate programs—especially in real estate consulting and management, personal development, and leadership—as well as the direction of studies focused on the real estate sector, such as UB's Real Estate Master's.

At the same time, Bernardos has built a solid reputation in economic outreach. His presence on television, especially in shows like La Sexta Xplica, Más vale tarde, and La Sexta Noche, has made him a frequent and direct analyst. On radio, he has collaborated with stations such as RAC 1, Onda Cero, or COMRàdio, where his opinions on housing, inflation, pensions, and inequality have had great impact.