Joel Joan reveals the reason behind the hatred toward the Catalan language: 'They don't want...'

A simple request in Catalan at a Ciutat Vella bakery sparked a wave of reactions on social media and beyond. Joel Joan spoke up, but to understand the magnitude of the issue, it's necessary to go back to an episode that, while everyday, carries deep cultural implications. A shop assistant pretends not to understand Catalan to avoid serving in that language.

Brunells bakery

The staff closure at a traditional bakery in downtown Barcelona was the scene of this cultural clash. Screenwriter Enric Gomà approached the counter in Catalan, requesting "un tall de coca" ("a slice of coca"), but received in response a repeated "I don't understand." The situation happened several times, until a customer of Chinese origin—who spoke Catalan fluently—was able to be served without any problems, quickly disproving the excuse of linguistic incomprehension.

The outrage was immediate. According to recent data from the Institut d’Estadística de Catalunya, about 93.4% of the Catalan population over 15 years old understands the Catalan language, a figure that exceeds 99% among those born in the country. This turns the "I don't understand" argument into a claim based more on will than on reality.

| Instagram

Joel Joan's opinion

In response to what happened, Joel Joan, known for his cultural activism and his defense of linguistic rights, didn't hold back. On his Twitter account, he called those who refuse to serve someone in Catalan "bitter," "colonizers," and "normalized fascistoids." His message made it clear that these aren't mere communication failures, but conscious attitudes that disdain Catalan and, by extension, what it represents.

Meanwhile, Enric Gomà made it clear that it's not the fault of Catalan speakers: he blamed the Catalanophobes for the prejudice while avoiding directing criticism at his community. However, Catalans who switch languages are also partly to blame. That's why the platform "Mantinc el Català" exists, which asks people not to switch languages when speaking to someone who doesn't speak it.

Reactions on social media

Reactions on Twitter didn't take long. Several users agreed with Joan's complaint, describing the episode as a reflection of disrespectful annoyance. People stated that "nothing makes them as angry as the language," highlighting how easily the "not understanding" excuse is manipulated to symbolically shout contempt.

| Google

This controversy raises uncomfortable questions. Should administrations strengthen the linguistic training of staff who deal with the public in Catalan? Is it necessary for workers to master both languages out of respect and legal compliance? The answer couldn't be clearer.