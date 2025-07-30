They reveal why Ana de Armas broke up with Ben Affleck: it's important and they'll never get back together

The breakup between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck is back in the spotlight after persistent rumors linking the actress to Tom Cruise. What seemed like a closed chapter has resurfaced strongly, revealing an important reason that proves reconciliation between them is now impossible.

Ana and Ben were one of the most talked-about couples of 2020, but their love dissolved without too many public explanations. Now, with the focus back on Ana, the past returns to shed light on an issue that was never fully solved. Why did the relationship really end?

| Instagram, @ana_d_armas

Ana de Armas broke up with Ben Affleck because he wasn't willing to have more children

Ana and Ben met while filming Deep Water, a movie that not only brought their professional paths together but also their personal lives. Their relationship, confirmed with photos in March 2020, blossomed during the tough months of the pandemic, when they decided to spend lockdown together.

The chemistry between them was undeniable. The images of both walking around Los Angeles became a symbol of stability and affection in a moment of global uncertainty. However, shortly after reaching their one-year anniversary, their story ended with a phone call.

The breakup between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck was a consequence of "different life stages." However, this version has started to fall apart after what Page Six revealed. A source close to the former couple has cleared up the doubts: "He wouldn't commit to having more children. She's in her 30s, and that was a decisive factor."

| Amazon Prime

The statement puts an end to months of speculation. Ana, who was 32 at the time, wanted to start a family, something Ben, already a father of three children with Jennifer Garner, wasn't considering. The source explains it clearly:

"Ben isn't in a position to start a new family. Both he and Ana have three projects scheduled. His family has been and will continue to be his focus," the previously mentioned outlet explains.

Ana de Armas decided to end her relationship with Ben Affleck over the phone

This difference in life expectations was the insurmountable barrier. There were no betrayals or scandals, but a deep conflict between what one was willing to offer and what the other needed. A disagreement that not only justifies the breakup, but, according to those close to them, definitively closes the door to a possible reunion.

Although those close to them assured that the separation was amicable, the detail that it happened over the phone caused controversy. Some close friends claimed it was Ana de Armas who made the decision, tired of waiting for a commitment that never came. Others spoke of a mutual decision, without reproaches or resentment.

| Europa Press

But can a breakup really be so cordial when it means giving up personal dreams? That is the question that has lingered since the way they ended became known. The manner of the farewell, cold and distant, contrasted with the passionate image they showed for months.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck experienced a love marked by intensity and different paths. Ana's desire to start a family ran up against Ben's limits, and that was final. Now, with new rumors in the air, their past story reminds us that sometimes, love isn't enough.