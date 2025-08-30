Richard Gere (75) reveals what his favorite food from Spain is: 'I like...'

Richard Gere has been one of the most recognized faces in international cinema for decades. As the star of movies like An Officer and a Gentleman, Unfaithful, or Pretty Woman, the American actor has managed to combine his career with a life increasingly connected to Europe.

At 75 years old, he is in a calmer stage, far from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and focused on enjoying his personal life. He also spends long periods in Spain, a country he has grown closer to over time.

| Europa Press

Richard Gere reveals the typically Spanish dish he likes the most

The actor keeps a relationship with Alejandra Silva and, little by little, he has let himself be won over by Spanish food. Although he could choose from an endless number of dishes from our cuisine, there is one in particular that has captured his heart and his stomach.

In several recent interviews, Richard Gere hasn't hesitated to confess what his favorite dish is. "I really like tortilla; in general, I like everything. And also the pasta my wife makes."

"She lived in Italy when we met and learned all the secrets, she makes unbelievable pasta!" the actor says. Yes, potato tortilla holds the top spot on his list of favorite foods.

| Europa Press, Vasiliybudarinphotos

Tortilla with onion or without onion?

It doesn't matter if it's with onion or without it, Gere joins the team of those who enjoy this classic. He has adapted so well to Spanish culinary customs that he already behaves like one of them. It's no wonder.

Tortilla is one of the country's most iconic dishes, like paella, Iberian ham, or fabada. Beyond personal taste, tortilla has also sparked its own debates. It has more calories and fat than a French omelet, but this doesn't seem to matter to Gere.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

If it's eaten in moderation and as part of a balanced diet, there's no reason to give it up. There are also lighter ways to prepare it, such as with an air fryer or kitchen robots.

Richard Gere hasn't only won over the public with his talent on screen. He has also done so with his charm, his closeness to fans, and that sense of humor that always accompanies him. Now, he also earns points for his good taste when sitting at the table.