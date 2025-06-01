Ustrell gets emotional about Urdangarin: Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez bring him back down to earth

In the ever-turbulent world of celebrity news, few stories manage to intertwine personal emotion with critical analysis like the recent appearance of Ricard Ustrell on TV3's "Col·lapse." The Catalan journalist, known for his reflective style, shared his shock at the reunion between Iñaki Urdangarin and Infanta Cristina.

However, his colleagues Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the incisive "Mamarazzis," quickly offered a more skeptical perspective, reminding everyone that not everything that glitters is gold in the world of royalty.

A reunion that has set off the alarm

On May 6, in a discreet apartment in Barcelona, Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin met at their son Pablo's home, who had just renewed his contract with the handball team Granollers.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Cristina was in the city for work commitments related to Fundación La Caixa, while Urdangarin came to support his son in this new sporting chapter. This meeting, although apparently casual, did not go unnoticed by observers of royal life.

During his appearance on "Col·lapse", Ricard Ustrell expressed his surprise and emotion at this reunion. However, his colleagues Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez quickly clarified the situation. "Don't get your hopes up," warned Vázquez, emphasizing that this meeting doesn't imply a romantic reconciliation, but rather a family gathering focused on their son's well-being.

Rumors or reality

The "Mamarazzis," known for their direct and unembellished approach to celebrity news analysis, emphasized that Urdangarin keeps his relationship with Ainhoa Armentia, and that there are no signs of a romantic rapprochement with Infanta Cristina. According to them, these types of meetings are natural between parents who, despite their separation, share responsibility and affection for their children.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Martín Bianchi, in his appearance on "Hoy por Hoy" on Cadena SER, also addressed the topic, noting that although the relationship between Cristina and Iñaki seems to have become more cordial, there are no signs of a romantic reconciliation.

"Time and money heal everything," commented Bianchi, suggesting that as time passes, tensions may decrease, but without necessarily implying a return to the past.