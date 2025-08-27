The reason for Leonor's absence from the fire-affected areas: Casa Real knows it

Princess Leonor has become news in recent hours due to her absence during the visit of the royals to the areas devastated by the fires in our country. While Felipe VI and Letizia traveled to show support to residents and firefighting brigades, the media spotlight wondered where the heiress was. However, there is a reason that explains it.

Casa Real knows very well the reason for her absence. It is not a mistake or a whimsical schedule, but a calculated decision. She is preparing for a new personal challenge: her imminent enrollment in September at the General Air Academy of San Javier, in Murcia.

The reason why Princess Leonor hasn't been with Felipe and Letizia in the burned areas

Today, the royals have started to visit some of the areas most affected by the fires that this summer are ravaging the country. Zamora was the first stop they made, and something stood out there, in addition to their affection for the residents and firefighting teams. Yes, it was surprising that Princess Leonor was not accompanying them.

Her absence has led to speculation and questions about her whereabouts. However, there is a strong reason that explains why she hasn't traveled to Castilla y León. She is finalizing her imminent move to Murcia to continue her military training.

In just a few days, she must move to the Air Academy of San Javier to continue her military education. This stage is a key step in her training as heiress. There, she will have to face new studies, discipline, and responsibilities.

The decision not to expose her to public events, such as the royal visit to the fires, now responds to a strategy. They want her to be focused on what's coming. Yes, to be concentrated on her imminent stage.

The decision to keep her away from the spotlight now has also been a way to protect her. In Zarzuela, they understand that every public appearance generates media noise. Therefore, before her move to Murcia, the most appropriate thing is to give her calm.

Thus, while the royals fulfill the institutional agenda set by the fires, Leonor prepares in silence. She keeps discreet, focused, and away from the spotlight. All under the approval and consent of Casa Real.

The new challenge Princess Leonor faces

In San Javier, everything is already ready to receive her. The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, visited the base a few days ago. She personally supervised the details of Princess Leonor's enrollment in the class that starts this year.

The preparations have been meticulous, and the daughter of the royals will not have special privileges. She will integrate into the routine like any other student. This means strict schedules, intense study, and military discipline.

The heiress will spend hours in classrooms, simulators, and flight tracks. The Pilatus PC-21 aircraft will be one of her main training tools. The demands will be maximum, and the goal is for her to acquire skills in that field.

The plan also includes high-level theoretical subjects, from navigation to new technologies applied to airspace. This way, her military training will be expanded to prepare her as the future supreme commander of the Armed Forces.