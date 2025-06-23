Quim Masferrer celebrates his birthday: how old is he turning

Quim Masferrer, known and loved by thousands of viewers across Catalonia, celebrated his 54th birthday (54th) on June 22, surrounded by affection, tributes, and a very special gesture from the network with which he's shared so many emotions: TV3. The host received a birthday greeting that moved many and went viral on social media for its originality and tenderness.

a tribute worthy of a role model

TV3 didn't want to let the occasion pass and shared on their official profiles a video dedicated to the host of El foraster. A touching montage in which, to the tune of the most recognized birthday melody, unforgettable moments of the host on the show are revisited.

From his walks through remote villages, his final monologues in local sports centers, to images where he appears in costume, laughing in the rain, or trapped in a wetsuit. Each clip recalled what has made him such a special figure: his authenticity and his ability to connect with everyday people.

| ACN

The video was accompanied by a brief but powerful message from the network: "He doesn't count years, he makes history. Happy 54th, Quim! #ElForaster3Cat." A nod that highlights not only his age, but also the mark Masferrer has left on Catalan public television and in the collective memory of his audience.

an irreplaceable host

One of the main keys to the show's success is, without a doubt, Quim Masferrer's presence. His approachable, respectful, and natural style has managed to win over both those who appear on screen and those who watch from home. That's why each new season is welcomed with enthusiasm, and each of his appearances on theater stages or in other formats continues to generate great anticipation.

| XCatalunya, @QuimMasferrer

Although his presence on television had decreased in recent times, a few weeks ago he announced that he was back: he's already working on filming a new season of El foraster that promises to continue the show's legacy and keep moving the audience.

a birthday full of affection

Social media were filled with very warm birthday messages for Masferrer, both from anonymous viewers and from colleagues in the profession, who didn't want to let the day go by without thanking him for all the good moments he's given with his work.

Many of them highlighted the same thing: the unique way in which Quim Masferrer knows how to reflect the soul of the villages and their people, his ability to listen, and to make people laugh without artifice. In short, this 54th anniversary (54th) wasn't just another birthday for the host of El foraster.

It was an occasion to look back on his career and to celebrate that, thanks to his talent, Catalan television has a role model who has managed to make history by connecting with the heart of Catalonia. From TV3 and from thousands of homes, the wish was unanimous: that Quim Masferrer will keep traveling roads, sharing stories, and being, as he says in his farewells, "very good people."