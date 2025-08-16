Queen Mary arrives at Amalienborg Palace and reveals her daughter's secret in front of everyone

After a summer full of controversies, the Danish Royal Houseis once again making headlines. This time, Queen Mary made a public announcementin front of her press team and everyone present at the palace, generating great anticipation. The queen's words about her children have sparked numerous reactions in the media and on social media.

The news not only confirms educational and personal plans for all her children, but also puts special attention on Princess Isabel. The eldest daughter has been the subject of recent headlines that have put the family under scrutiny.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Controversy surrounding Princess Isabel after her attendance at a very popular festival in Denmark

The images circulating in several Danish media outlets showed Isabel at the Skanderborg Festival, also known as Smukfest. This event is considered "the most beautiful in Denmark" and brings together national and international artists.

The princess attended with her brother, Prince Christian, enjoying a much more relaxed atmosphere. On one of the days, Isabel was backstage to see the Danish band Suspekt. The group is known for their intense hip hop style and provocative lyrics, which surprised the press.

Beyond her presence, it was her outfit that sparked debate. Isabel wore an official band t-jersey, with a message that, when translated, divided opinions and ignited controversy.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Queen Mary reveals at the palace her decision for her children's academic future after recent controversies

After a summer full of controversies, Queen Mary arrived at Amalienborg Palace and, in front of the press and palace staff, revealed unprecedented details about her children. The news caused great surprise, as the attention was especially focused on Princess Isabel. The queen shared personal details about her children in front of everyone at the palace, aware that it would reach the press.

Princess Isabel is close to finishing her secondary education, and the queen has confirmed that she will continue studying at Øregård Gymnasium, known for its high academic standards and formative environment. Isabel is expected to graduate next year, taking an important step in her educational development. This stage represents a key opportunity to consolidate her academic and personal future.

According to close sources, Queen Mary, far from appearing upset, defended Isabel's right to enjoy moments of freedom. She also expressed full trust in her daughter's maturity to make her own decisions. This public support opens a new chapter for Isabel, who seeks to define her identity beyond the traditional image of the monarchy.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

The academic and personal future of Christian, Vicente, and Josefina takes different paths

In addition to speaking about Princess Isabel, Queen Mary revealed the plans for her other children. Prince Christian continues his training in the Armed Forces, where he is focused on rigorous military training. This way, he is preparing away from the spotlight to assume his future responsibilities as heir to the throne.

The twins Vicente and Josefina will follow different paths this year. Vicente keeps his school routine at Tranegårdsskolen, while Josefina will make an important change by moving to a boarding school far from the family.

Josefina, at just 14 years old, will move to Spir Efterskole in Juelsminde, where she will combine academic studies with artistic and sports activities. This decision aims to foster her personal growth and give her independence.

Although real life is strict, Queen Mary always prioritizes the best education for her children. Her approach balances rigorous education with opportunities for fun and personal growth. Thus, although controversies have arisen, the priority remains the well-being and comprehensive development of the royal family.