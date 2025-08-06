Queen Letizia sets the record straight and reveals her future in the royal family

Queen Letizia has made her position clear regarding her role and her future within the Spanish Royal Family. Recently, an important move has been confirmed that aims to define her position within the institution more precisely. This news has caused great interest, as it reveals strategic decisions that directly affect the internal functioning of the Palace.

In recent days, the Royal Household has made progress in renewing its communications team, a key area for projecting the monarchy's image. Letizia has taken an active part in this process, keeping direct contact with the new officials who will take on relevant roles. This step reflects her personal involvement in modernizing the institution and adapting to current challenges.

One of the most relevant points has been the appointment of Marta Carazo, a journalist with extensive experience at RTVE, who will be the new head of the queen's secretariat. Letizia has kept a direct conversation with Carazo, showing her support and trust in her work. This decision confirms that the queen is committed to reliable professionals who can help strengthen her public image.

Meanwhile, the Communications Directorate of the Royal Household will also undergo important changes. Rosa Lerchundi will soon take on this responsibility, and both Felipe and Letizia have participated in welcoming this new phase. Lerchundi has experience in international organizations, a profile that fits the institution's new demands.

The transition process has already begun, with both professionals starting to make contact with the outgoing team during the last week of August. This change aims to ensure an orderly and effective continuity in the Crown's communications strategy. In addition, these developments are expected to strengthen the public presence of Leonor, the heir princess, as a central figure.

These moves in the Royal Household reflect a clear interest in modernizing their relationship with citizens and the media. Queen Letizia's direct involvement in these changes shows her determination to take on an active and visible role within the institution. Without a doubt, this renewal is a strategic commitment that aims to strengthen the monarchy in a demanding social context.

Ultimately, Queen Letizia has made her intention to set a clear course for the Royal Family evident. Through these changes in communications and support for professionals with international experience, she seeks to consolidate a closer and more modern image. This transition is one of the most significant adjustments since Felipe VI's proclamation and will be closely watched by the public and experts.