Princess Leonor receives news from San Javier that confirms her suspicions

Princess Leonor has received news that confirms what she already suspected and that will mark a decisive stage in her military training. From San Javier, a municipality with a strong tradition in the Royal Household, she has been informed of a recognition that confirms her connection to this town. This announcement has arrived at a crucial moment, as the heir to the throne begins an important chapter in her life.

The young woman is already in San Javier, beginning her final stage of military training at the General Air Academy (AGA). Her stay there, which will last until July 14, 2026, will allow her to consolidate her preparation as the future head of state. The princess has fully integrated into the AGA environment, complying with the rigorous discipline required by the institution.

| Europa Press

Mayor José Miguel Luengo has confirmed to El Español that San Javier will name Leonor an Adoptive Daughter and will award her the Gold Medal, as was done for Felipe VI in 1988. That event, held after the then prince's military training, became a symbol of affection and closeness between the Crown and the municipality. Now, almost four decades later, the princess will repeat this historic gesture, strengthening her bond with San Javier.

Princess Leonor will leave her mark on San Javier as she prepares to assume her role as future head of state

The ceremony will be held at the Town Hall, and Plaza de España is expected to be packed with residents and visitors to welcome the heir to the throne. Leonor will also sign the town's Golden Book, which was inaugurated by her father. According to the mayor, the recognition shows the pride of hosting the future queen and her value for San Javier's projection.

| Europa Press

During her stay, the AGA will become the center of attention in San Javier, with activities and events that will highlight Leonor's presence. From the Patrulla Águila to training in the Pilatus PC-21, Leonor will have to complete a demanding course of aerial training that will culminate with her commissioning by her father. This course will not only strengthen her military capabilities but also her preparation as the future head of state, following in the footsteps of her father, Felipe VI, and her grandfather, Juan Carlos.

San Javier prepares for a historic stay by Princess Leonor

The Town Hall has announced that they will coordinate all necessary actions to ensure the princess's stay proceeds normally and safely. In addition, cultural, sports, and tourism events will be promoted that will benefit the municipality, projecting its image beyond regional borders. Princess Leonor's visit will allow for the promotion of both local gastronomy and leisure activities linked to the Mar Menor and La Manga, generating significant media impact.

For the residents of San Javier, the arrival of the princess is a source of pride and anticipation, similar to what was experienced almost forty years ago with Felipe VI. The combination of tradition, institutional recognition, and life at the AGA creates a unique experience for the heir. With every step Leonor takes in the town, San Javier reaffirms itself as a key point in the training and career of Spain's future queen.