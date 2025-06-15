Prince Harry's move that destroys Charles III

In recent days, a rumor has resurfaced that has shaken the public image of Prince Harry and, consequently, the British Crown. What really happened for this youngest son of Charles III to consider leaving behind the surname Mountbatten‑Windsor to return to using Spencer, his mother Princess Diana's surname? A change that, had it gone through, would have meant a symbolic and deep break with the institution. Let's see how this story unfolded.

Surname change

It was during a stay in the United Kingdom that Harry, according to The Guardian, "explored the idea" of changing his surname and his family's to Spencer, motivated by delays in the British passports of his children, Archie and Lilibet. The postponement of the issuance raised suspicions: sources close to the family feared it was due to the requirement that the children use the title "HRH" and the surname Sussex.

The rumor definitely reached the Daily Mail, which reported that Harry consulted directly with his uncle, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, who advised him against the change due to the "insurmountable" legal complications. According to those accounts, it was "a very friendly conversation," and Spencer stopped him, aware that it would mean a definitive break with the royal family.

Since then, the story has been widely discussed by royal experts: some interpret it as the gesture of a Harry disillusioned with his father and brother, while others see it as an attempt to reaffirm himself in the public legacy left by Diana.

Contradictory statements

The Sussex office has shown transparency: according to their spokesperson, the idea of changing to Spencer was "completely inaccurate," although they admitted that he did have a meeting with Earl Spencer to explore options. This way, the contact is confirmed but it is denied that there was a firm or immediate intention to carry out the change.

Meanwhile, from Buckingham Palace there are no public comments, but royal experts interviewed by The Sun have indicated that this initiative could mean a correction of the bond with the Crown, at a time when Harry had expressed a desire to reconcile with his father and brother.

This is not the first time

This is not the first episode that brings to light the complex relationship Harry has with his identity and legacy. Since he and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020, they began a period of redefining themselves: living in California, they launched their Archewell foundation and took on media projects such as their Netflix docuseries, podcasts, and the autobiography Spare (2023). Precisely in that work, the themes of legacy, autonomy, and distancing from the Crown are widely addressed.

Meanwhile, Meghan highlights the meaning of the surname "Sussex": during an episode of her series With Love, she recalled to Mindy Kaling that she prefers to be called "Sussex" rather than "Markle," emphasizing that it is her family's surname—the one belonging to her husband and children—and conveying a sense of family unity.

Why break with Charles III?

The change to "Spencer" would publicly reflect a clear disassociation not only in name, but also emotionally and legally, from the Crown. Specialists maintain that this step would have been a direct missile toward his father, the King, and his brother, Prince William.

To this is added Harry's image, increasingly associated with Diana's legacy: not only because of the surname, but because of the emotion contained in a son deciding to return to his mother's name, a symbol of his closest figure.

This episode leaves us with several open questions. First, to what extent should these considered personal decisions—such as the surname—become public messages in a family battle? Second, could this possible gesture indicate a new turning point in the history of the Sussexes?

Harry could have taken that step, but he was stopped by his uncle, who apparently valued legal prudence over symbolism. However, this episode once again puts on the table his confrontation with the Crown, his need to redefine himself as a father, and his assumption of his mother Diana's legacy.

Will he continue seeking to distance himself definitively, or is this a chapter already closed in his path? The next reconciliation or break between the Sussexes and the royal family may be closer than we think.