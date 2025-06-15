Meghan Markle's latest move: Everyone says the same thing

Every move Meghan Markle (43) makes is scrutinized under a magnifying glass. Now, a handwritten note on a napkin has once again broken the mold. What at first seemed like an innocent gesture during a commercial flight turned into a viral phenomenon on TikTok, X, and Instagram. This small act already echoes other personal touches, reinforcing an image that defies labels: authentic surprise or strategic calculation?

what happened mid-air

During a recent American Airlines flight, flight attendant Nina Vida shared on TikTok how, after revealing she was serving the Duchess of Sussex, she and her colleagues drafted a message out loud: "It's a pleasure serving you, we love you real bad," signed as "AA girlies."

To everyone's surprise, Meghan replied with another note, handwritten on a napkin:

"Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note – you know me well. All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan."

| YouTube

Vida praised her handwriting, describing it as "so rich, so princesa," and noted that Meghan even complimented her manicure, countering a previous comment from the captain about how "intense" they were. The video garnered thousands of interactions, generating a wave of praise from both old and new followers.

spontaneous reaction or calculated narrative?

This isn't the first time Meghan has used personal details with significant impact. In March, she sent a handwritten letter to podcast host Amanda Hirsch, who said she was "flabbergasted and obsessed" after receiving the message of support.

This double gesture coincides with key moments in her media career:

The recent launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever.

The premiere of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The start of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder

The Daily Beast added that, although Meghan and Harry have been criticized for their private jet flights – including one costing 30,000 euros ($32,808) in February – they have chosen commercial flights on occasion, like this one or on their trip to the coronation in 2023. Coincidence or a contrasting image design to soften that criticism?

statements and repercussions

Nina Vida, the protagonist, highlighted in her video: "She's so beautiful in person… so sweet," which triggered an immediate and emotional response on social media.

| E-Noticies, XCatalunya

The TikTok community applauded the gesture, with comments like "She flies commercial? Wow walking the walk she talks!"

From the royal circle, no official spokesperson for Meghan has made statements, but the fact that the video publication wasn't suppressed – something uncommon among royal authorities – suggests a silent green light.

this isn't the first time

Meghan already expressed in her now-defunct blog The Tig that she considered handwritten notes "a lost art" and that this act was "especially meaningful." In addition, during our public conversation, she has reinforced that careful attention to detail: letters, handwriting, and closeness as her personal hallmark.

This episode adds to a pattern where the former actress recycles those everyday gestures to reinforce her narrative: that of someone accessible, spontaneous, and emotionally connected with her audience, without giving up the sophistication her public figure demands.

With a napkin and elegant handwriting, Meghan once again finds herself at the center of public conversation, raising essential questions: are we witnessing the spontaneity of an authentic person or a meticulously designed move by her image team? Since this is already recurring in key departments of her narrative, it's reasonable to ask: what's next? Another everyday gesture that speaks louder than a thousand speeches?