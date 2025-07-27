Prince Harry can finally breathe easy: the big news coming from England

Distance and differences don't eliminate the blood bond. Despite the family conflicts between Prince Harry and the British royal family, there's one figure who still worries him above all: his father, King Charles III.

Since the monarch announced that he has cancer, uncertainty about his condition has been present both in England and beyond its borders. This is especially true for his youngest son, who, although he has taken different paths, still keeps a close eye on his progress.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Prince Harry can finally breathe easy

In this context of institutional silence, where Buckingham Palace has provided very little information about the illness, the sovereign's latest words have brought a breath of relief. In fact, his unexpected confession has shed some light.

Charles III, who is 76 years old, recently surprised the citizens of Bury St. Edmunds during an official event held in Suffolk. There, in a spontaneous manner, he had a conversation with an attendee at the event who had also gone through a cancer process.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

"I asked him how he was and he told me he was feeling much better," said the citizen, who was struck by the monarch's warmth. The man also shared his personal experience with cancer, which led the king to show interest in his health:

"He asked me how I was and I said 'fine,' I was discharged last year." These words, though brief, mark a turning point in the public's perception of Charles III's progress.

Until now, the palace had kept a very cautious tone, without detailing either the type of cancer or the exact treatment. In fact, they haven't even revealed the location of the tumor. The king's confession, however, points to significant improvement and offers hope to his family.

| Europa Press

Charles III gives an encouraging message about his health

Back in April, during a reception at Buckingham to thank those who support cancer patients, Charles III had already opened up. This way, he described the diagnosis as "discouraging and, at times, terrifying."

However, he emphasized that "the darkest moments of the illness can be brightened by the greatest compassion." Without a doubt, news like this allows even from California, Prince Harry to breathe a little easier.