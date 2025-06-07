An inmate details Angela Dobrowolski's problems in prison: 'She must...'

The life of Ángela Dobrowolski, ex-wife of television producer Josep Maria Mainat, continues to be the subject of media attention. After her conviction for injecting insulin into her then-husband with the intention of ending his life, new testimonies from inside the prison reveal the difficulties Dobrowolski faces during her incarceration.

life in prison

Recently, a former inmate who spent time with Ángela Dobrowolski in prison revealed that the inmate accumulated debts with other prisoners, especially related to tobacco, a highly valued commodity in the prison environment. According to her testimony, Dobrowolski owed cigarettes to several fellow inmates, which could have caused her problems, although she clarified that "they never actually hit her."

This is not the first incident involving Dobrowolski in prison. In March 2021, she was assaulted by other inmates, allegedly for failing to pay a debt, which caused her head injuries that required medical attention. After this incident, she expressed her fear for her safety, stating that she felt "dead in here" and that her life "ends in this prison."

reactions after the news

The situation of Ángela Dobrowolski in prison has caused various reactions. At the time, her lawyers reported the assault she suffered and requested measures to ensure her safety, including the assignment of a trusted inmate to accompany her constantly. Prison authorities also considered the possibility of transferring her to another facility to prevent further incidents.

Meanwhile, Josep Maria Mainat, in previous statements, expressed his wish that his ex-wife would not go to prison, despite the seriousness of the events, arguing that she is the mother of his children and that he preferred her to receive psychological help.

Ángela Dobrowolski

Dobrowolski and Mainat married in 2012 and had two children: Jana and Joan Ramón. In the beginning, Ángela worked in marketing and later began studying medicine in Barcelona. However, her life took an unexpected turn in June 2020, when she was arrested for attempting to end her husband's life by injecting him with insulin while he slept, taking advantage of the fact that Mainat is diabetic.

This event was captured by the home's security cameras and caused Mainat to fall into a coma, although he managed to recover days later.

After the attempted murder, Dobrowolski was sentenced in 2022 to two and a half years in prison for forging checks in Mainat's name, with which she withdrew more than 4,000 euros from his accounts.

In 2021, she was arrested for breaking and entering when she tried to access her ex-husband's home in Barcelona, thus violating a restraining order. This pattern was repeated on several occasions, which worsened her legal situation.

In March 2023, Dobrowolski was arrested for detonating a homemade explosive in a building in Barcelona, an incident that added a new charge to her record. Shortly after, she entered pretrial detention for her involvement in six violent home robberies in the upper area of the city.