The photo of Miki Núñez and Sara Roy that delights their fans

Miki Núñez and Sara Roy are once again making headlines, this time because of a tender snapshot that has captivated their fans. It's a photo posted on Instagram, where the couple appears embracing, with their two dogs, Blu and Babel, in a natural setting. Behind the casual portrait lies much more: the consolidation of a relationship that began behind the scenes of music.

a click that tells a story

The image was recently shared by Miki on his official profile, along with a brief message full of complicity. It was an escape to Zumaia, in the Basque Country, where they can be seen enjoying a sunset with their dogs.

Followers flooded the post with "Where's the ring?" or "Family album now!", while the post overflowed with heart emojis. This photograph not only confirms their love, but also frames it in an atmosphere of everyday life far from festivals or red carpets.

| Canva

from the People in Red gala to an intimate life as a couple

The couple's public love story began in November 2019, during the People in Red charity gala to fight AIDS. It was there that they shared their first kiss in front of the press, sealing a relationship that had been rumored since the summer of that year.

Miki then acknowledged that Sara had been his "platonic love" after seeing her at the 'Operación Triunfo' Academy. He admits to having faked first conversations through Instagram before sealing the romance.

Since then, the relationship has evolved discreetly but steadily. Although both are musicians, they have chosen to share moments from their daily lives rather than the lights of the show business world.

| Instagram: @lauraescanes

social media posts that transcend the screen

At the end of January this year, the singer posted a video on TikTok with Sara and two friends, celebrating Babel the dog's birthday. The clip showed improvised dances in the snow and shared laughter, a spontaneous gesture that solidified the image of a couple united both personally and socially.

Months earlier, another van getaway to natural landscapes went viral because of the tenderness of the moment: Sara cooking inside the camper while Miki documented the scene. In their Instagram stories, they included shots from the window that reflected a morning awakening in the heart of nature.

context, career, and harmony

Miki Núñez, OT 2018 finalist and Spain's representative at Eurovision 2019, is increasingly connecting with his most personal side. To this day, he combines music with television —he has starred in formats such as "Eufòria" on TV3 or "Got Talent España"— and his affection for Sara Roy, a Catalan singer who began her career in groups like Macedònia or in talent shows like "Factor X".

| TV3

Sara, two years younger than Miki, already made her mark in this story when they sang the "Marvin Gaye" cover together in a Manresa venue before being seen in public. Since then, they have been weaving a relationship based on complicity, shared professionalism, and affection for their small "family of four": two humans and two dogs.

It's not common to see a media couple building their story among trips, social media, and living with pets, without ostentation or extravagance. Miki and Sara's latest photo made it clear that today they prefer authenticity over spectacle.