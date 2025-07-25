Pau Cubarsí with his sister Irene, dream vacation in Catalonia

When the lights at Camp Nou dim, some of its young stars find new stages where they can shine. Pau Cubarsí, Barça's left-back who has captivated the fans, has chosen one of the most beautiful corners of Costa Brava this summer to recharge his energy.

His travel companion is Irene, his sister. This family-flavored getaway has become news just as Barcelona fans are gearing up for a new season.

Context: the culé moment before Asia

Barça has already started their preseason, and the Asian tour is approaching. But Cubarsí has taken advantage of the last few free days. After a year in which Barça inspired excitement again—especially with academy players like Lamine Yamal and Pau himself—this family break comes as a prelude to a season full of ambition. At just 18 years old, the left-back has become a symbol of Barça's present and future.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

A paradise yet to be revealed

The trip began without flashy announcements. Without wearing the culé jersey or starring in summer stories with Barça flags, Pau has preferred a discreet stay in an idyllic spot. The first clues came thanks to a photo shared on Instagram.

In the photo, the footballer appears just a few feet (a few meters) from an infinity pool, jerseyless, looking out at a coastal landscape with an exclusive atmosphere. The photo hints at the hills of Begur, the calm of the surroundings. It is a place as select as it is relaxing, where one can take refuge before the challenges ahead.

| Instagram, @paucubarsi

The jewel of Cap Sa Sal

The young footballer's followers tracked down the location. The hotel in question is the iconic Cap Sa Sal, a five-star hotel with privileged views of the Aiguablava cove. With rates starting at about €400 per night for two, its charm has attracted sports, fashion, and politics, although few figures have visited as discreetly as Pau. His choice reveals a taste for calm luxury and the tranquility that characterizes family vacations.

A dinner with a view of the Mediterranean

It was Irene Cubarsí who confirmed the company. Through her social media, she showed a dinner at Far Nomo, a nearby restaurant known for its intimate atmosphere and signature cuisine by the sea. Reviews on sites like Tripadvisor highlight its terrace and the careful presentation of dishes with views that border on perfection. Amid laughter and confidences, the siblings enjoyed a memorable moment before Pau resumes his routine as an undisputed starter.

| Instagram, @irenecubarsi

More than a trip

What starts as an image of relaxation ends up being a statement of values. Pau has chosen to share these moments with Irene, making it clear that, in his fast-paced career, family unity remains his best refuge. While Europe watches his every move, he has proved that serenity and roots are also part of success.

| XCatalunya

Will this getaway be a prelude to Cubarsí's definitive season? What is clear is that his batteries are recharged. Among the sand, the sea, and the bond with his sister, Pau is getting ready to take another step toward the elite.