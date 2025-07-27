Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Soccer player in Spain’s uniform speaking at a press conference with a background of logos and a box showing a blurry photo of two people in a stadium
Montage showing Patri Guijarro alone and a photo of Patri Guijarro with her mother | RFEF, redes
Patri Guijarro moves fans with her mother: the photo fans love

The women's national soccer team defeated Germany with a goal from Aitana Bonmatí in extra time and is now in the final

Patri Guijarro, one of the biggest stars at Barça and on the Spanish women's national team, has shared a tender moment with her mother, Toñi. The image has caused hundreds of positive reactions on social media. This simple image comes at a crucial moment: just days before the Euro Cup final, when women's soccer is making headlines and embodying a true social phenomenon.

A hug that says more than a thousand words

The image, posted by Patri on her Instagram account, shows the moment after a national team match. She, still with wet hair after the game, poses next to her mother, who is wearing a La Roja jersey with the number 12. Both are smiling in front of the grass while Patri adds a red heart emoji as a caption.

The simplicity of the scene—without big words or statements—has been enough to connect with her audience and remind them of the importance of family support in elite sports.

Clàudia Pina in Formentera, from her Instagram account
Claudia Pina, a footballer very close to Patri Guijarro | Instagram de Clàudia Pina

Maximum expectation: Euro Cup and culé legacy

This moving photo comes after the Euro Cup semifinal. The Spanish national team, with a clear blaugrana stamp—Patri, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, or Clàudia Pina—is one step away from reaching the Euro Cup final in Germany. Barça players, used to winning by "thrashing" in Europe, bring that drive and ambition to the national team.

Patri has been key in this Euro Cup. She has played in almost every match and has left her mark on the scoreboard. In one of them, she even tripled her impact with a brace that helped seal an important victory on TikTok. That goal, along with the intimate moment with her mother after the match, creates an emotional contrast between the pressure on the field and the serenity of the family environment.

Two women smile as they hug in a soccer stadium, one wearing a white jersey and the other wearing a red Spain national team jersey.
Patri Guijarro and her mother | Instagram

Official and fan reaction

In sports media, Patri's gesture of talking with her mother was interpreted as a reminder of values: humility, dedication, and commitment. Experts from EFE and DAZN have pointed out how the medalist and her environment forge "an unbreakable emotional strength," emphasizing her ability to handle pressure thanks to close affection.

Meanwhile, fans have quickly spoken out on social media. The image has received many comments. "The reflection of a great person," "pure love," or "with this kind of gesture, you show who's behind the footballer."

Montage with an image of Clàudia Pina and Patri Guijarro during an interview. On the right an image with the island of Formentera
Clàudia Pina and Patri Guijarro | Lunamarina, ClipsEpicardos

The mother's role in Patri's development

Behind every athlete, there is an essential pillar. In the case of the Mallorcan footballer, Toñi has always been present, from her first steps at UD Collerense to her consolidation at La Masia. Patri arrived at Barcelona at 17 years old, after standing out in youth categories. Her mother was not only a witness but also a guide in vital decisions: moves, injuries, and parallel professional reconversions (such as her interest in physical therapy).

