Oriol Grau breaks his silence and exposes TV3 over 'Plats Bruts'

Catalan television has witnessed countless successes, but few have left such an indelible mark as Plats Bruts. This comedy, which debuted in 1999, became a cultural phenomenon, marking an entire generation with its irreverent humor and endearing characters. However, recently, one of its creators has revealed details that could have changed the series' fate.

What happened?

In a recent appearance on the TV3 program Col·lapse, Oriol Grau, director and co-creator of Plats Bruts, shared a surprising anecdote. When presenting the series to TV3, he received a discouraging response: "This can't be broadcast." These words reflected the network's initial doubts about the series' content and approach. Despite this, Grau and his team persisted, and the series was not only broadcast but became a cornerstone of Catalan television.

His statements have gone viral

During his appearance on Col·lapse, Grau also addressed personal aspects, such as the loss of his husband six years ago, highlighting how humor and theater helped him overcome difficult moments. He reflected on the longevity of Plats Bruts, stating that "well-made humor endures over time," underscoring the series' quality and relevance even decades after its original broadcast.

These revelations have sparked a debate on social media about the challenges faced by innovative productions and how sometimes the most daring ideas can result in the greatest successes. The story of Plats Bruts serves as a reminder of the importance of trusting in creative vision and how institutional support can be crucial for the development of significant cultural projects.

Plats Bruts was almost nonexistent

If we think about it, TV3's initial words could have meant the end of Plats Bruts before it began. However, thanks to the determination of its team and the eventual support of the network, the series not only saw the light but illuminated the Catalan television landscape. Today, Oriol Grau's confessions not only offer a behind-the-scenes look but also celebrate resilience and the power of humor to transcend time.