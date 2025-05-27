Neither Toni Cruanyes, nor Jordi Évole, nor Ricard Ustrell: The host of the Marató 2025

La Marató de TV3. It's impossible for any viewer of Televisió de Catalunya not to know this program. Or rather, the "Festival of Solidarity". It's broadcast once a year, but it serves to show the world the solidarity of Catalan men and women, even though throughout the year we hear precisely the opposite narrative.

Companies, individuals, associations, sports clubs... Everyone comes together for the cause. Matches, games, meals are organized... Everyone pays their fees, which go to "La Marató." Donations can also be made via Bizum and by phone, where hundreds of volunteers answer calls to request banking information.

The hosts are usually familiar faces from TV3 or Catalunya Ràdio. Toni Cruanyes, Ricard Ustrell, Helena Garcia Melero, Quim Masferrer, Albert Om are always among the favorites. This year, one of the most beloved and highly regarded journalists will be in charge of hosting the event. In addition, he is retiring, so it will be his perfect farewell.

| TV3

A familiar face at the network

Journalist Ramon Pellicer will host La Marató on 3Cat, which this year will focus on social awareness and cancer research. The regional channel emphasizes that the program will prioritize scientific outreach and entertainment, promoting prevention and healthy lifestyle habits. It will also highlight the personal stories behind each case.



The 34th edition of the solidarity program will take place on December 14. Pellicer will host the show for the second time and will do so as the sole presenter. In 2004, he also led an edition dedicated to cancer. He has been co-host in eight other editions of the Marató. Pellicer has worked at TV3 since 1988.

Decades linked to the network

Pellicer began his media career in 1986 at Catalunya Ràdio. In 1988, he joined TV3, where he hosted programs such as Bon dia, Catalunya alongside Mari Pau Huguet. In 1993, he moved to Televisión Española (TVE), where he hosted and co-directed the Telediario, later taking over as sole director. He also hosted the current affairs program Testigo directo until 1997.

| TV3

In 1998, he returned to TV3 to host Domini públic and later the documentary program Entre línies, which he hosted until 2007. Since March 2007, he has been the editor and host of Telenotícies Vespre, the most-watched news program in Catalonia.

In addition to his work on television, Pellicer founded the audiovisual production company Sticakí, responsible for producing Entre línies. He has also worked in radio, hosting the program L'Auditori on RAC1 in 2000.