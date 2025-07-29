Leonor of Bourbon's NO to Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz: royal family's move

An apparently simple gesture from Princess Leonor has sparked a real earthquake in the halls of Zarzuela. It is a measured rejection, a decision that has been interpreted as a discreet but firm "no" toward a Royal Household that, until now, sought to project maximum unity. This new move could be marking the beginning of a stage with more independence for the daughters of the King and Queen.

What happened: Leonor and Sofía's institutional presence as the main focus

On July 16, 2025, Leonor completed her second year of military training in the Navy with the awarding of the Grand Cross of Naval Merit. Her father, King Felipe VI, presented the award. Shortly after, on Wednesday, July 23, she took part in the Princess of Girona Awards. On Sunday, July 27, she traveled to Basel to support the women's national team in the Euro Cup final.

Although the young heir showed support for the Spanish team and conveyed excitement in front of the cameras, many voices on social media pointed out that her appearances seemed rehearsed and lacked spontaneity.

According to some media outlets, Felipe VI may have promoted a strategic adjustment in Letizia's visibility, aiming to position Leonor and Sofía as a school of gradual institutional protagonism. Less presence from the Queen, more from her daughters at official events.

Official statements and reactions: between pride and silent dissent

There have been no formal denials from official channels. The Royal Household has recently highlighted Felipe VI and Letizia's pride in Leonor's performance during her military training. During the farewell ceremony in Cádiz, Letizia said to the King, "Where's my girl?", receiving a brief but meaningful reply: "In the same place as before."

Internal sources, reflected in specialized media, indicate that Letizia may not have fully supported the acceleration of public protagonism in favor of her daughters, especially at events she traditionally led.

Society's reaction

Comments on social media amplified the sense of rigidity in Leonor and Sofía's statements from the box. Abroad, some media outlets praised Leonor's diplomatic greeting to Prince William. They highlighted her elegance and empathy, and noted that they wore similar colors as a gesture of harmony between royal households.

The international perspective interpreted the sisters' attitude as a reflection of discreet institutional maturity: present, but without overshadowing, firm but restrained.

Letizia keeps vetoing

So far, Letizia may have vetoed her daughters from practicing sports such as sailing or horseback riding, which are common among previous generations of the Royal Household. According to reliable media, Leonor could be ready to break this family tradition now that she is of legal age.

Meanwhile, Sofía has already taken on a growing role since reaching legal age: she led her first solo event by presenting National Heritage awards last December.