'Fiesta' (Telecinco) confirms it: wedding between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía

An image is worth a thousand words. After weeks of apparent discretion, Gerard Piqué surprised everyone with an emotional photo carousel from Arizona, including a kiss that seemed to put an end to rumors of a crisis. Then came the truly striking part.

Clara Chía appeared wearing a diamond ring during a dinner in Beverly Hills. Naturally, everyone asked the same question. Are we witnessing the unofficial announcement of an engagement? The tabloid press is going wild.

A dinner in Beverly Hills that changes everything

The Telecinco show Fiesta has shown exclusive images of the couple leaving a luxurious restaurant in Beverly Hills. There, Clara was wearing "a rock with a diamond" on her left hand, according to the paparazzo who captured the scene.

The show focused on that detail as an unmistakable sign of a possible marriage proposal. Ten days earlier, in Antelope Canyon (Arizona), Clara wasn't wearing any similar ring, which raised even more suspicions.

On set, the contributors stated that it didn't seem like a birthday gift or a casual piece of jewelry. It coincided with the dates of their private relationship celebration, not with official anniversaries. The interpretation: Piqué may have given her the ring as a symbol of a proposal.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia formalize an already established relationship

Since they met in 2021, when Clara was working at Piqué's company Kosmos, their story has been marked by controversy. After the high-profile breakup with Shakira, the couple established themselves with a more discreet profile, though not without public attention.

In 2023, there was already speculation about an engagement ring, after they visited a jewelry store in Barcelona and had a ring adjusted. Some media outlets mentioned that they may have even considered announcing their future wedding during Piqué's brother's wedding.

Neither confirm nor deny

Neither Gerard nor Clara have made any official statements about the supposed engagement. Their close friends haven't made any statements either. The absence of a denial strengthens the hypothesis. In addition, Piqué's post on social media, after a long time without showing his partner, has been interpreted by many as a strategic and romantic gesture.

Media outlets agree that the ring in Beverly Hills has fueled the theory of an imminent wedding. Others doubt it and claim it's just a jewelry gift. The key is in how much importance is given to a precious stone like a diamond. Fiesta, from Telecinco, has confirmed it.

If the ring represents a formal proposal, it would be one of the VIP weddings of the year. If not, it could simply mean an affectionate gesture in an established relationship. There are still many questions left: will they organize a ceremony? Where will it be? Will it be officially announced? The silence of those involved fuels curiosity.