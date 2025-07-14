New tribute from Kate Middleton to Lady Di

The Princess of Wales has once again surprised the world with a gesture full of meaning: at the official banquet held for the historic visit of the Macrons to the United Kingdom last July 8, Kate Middleton chose to wear one of Lady Di's most iconic jewels, thus connecting the past and present of the royal family.

The choice of the “Lover’s Knot” tiara

In a solemn setting in Windsor, Kate made her public return after her recovery process, wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara, a piece inherited by William after Diana's tragic passing. This tiara, which has accompanied the princess at about 15 events since her wedding, had been kept reserved since December 2023, until this emotional return.

The moment was captured by photographers during the State Banquet where, alongside King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and William himself, Kate excelled with a renewed presence. Her decision to bring back this jewel speaks not only of style, but also of resilience and family continuity after a period marked by her absence for health reasons.

| XCatalunya, The Royal Family Web., Marco Livolsi

Jewelry with history: Queen Elizabeth II’s earrings and Diana’s bracelet

The tribute was not limited to the tiara. In addition, the princess wore chandelier earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as a delicate pearl bracelet that belonged to Diana, reinforcing the family symbolism of the ensemble.

In a coincidence full of meaning, Kate completed her "look" with a haute couture dress—designed by Givenchy according to event sources—that evoked the elegance Diana also championed at significant state events.

A message in the form of style

Kate's reappearance and her tribute resonated on social media and in specialized media. On Instagram, several profiles linked to tabloid press celebrated the princess's recovery and her powerful visual statement. The gesture was described as "a symbol of strength and a discreet yet forceful tribute to Diana."

| TVE, XCatalunya, redes

The British environment recalled that this return comes just two months after her public appearance at Trooping the Colour 2025, where she had already chosen a Catherine Walker coat-dress in aquamarine tones, another nod to the aesthetic legacy Diana incorporated in official ceremonies.

The diplomatic and personal dimension of a symbolic gesture

For many royal analysts, this choice is not just aesthetic. They consider that Kate uses fashion as a diplomatic and emotional tool. In the words of a royal biographer, these kinds of appearances "build stories of memory, generational unity, and institutional continuity." When the time came for her return after her cancer treatment, this gesture was also a declaration of emotional strength and a firm step in her recovery.

She shares the stage with her renewed commitment to public duties, reflecting a balance between private life and royal duty. This gesture, dressed in history, places Kate in an aesthetic and symbolic position. Her ability to communicate without words promises to keep providing clues in upcoming official engagements.