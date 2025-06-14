Froilán says enough: urgent message to his mother, Elena de Borbón

At 26 years old, Felipe Juan Froilán de Marichalar has sent a clear and direct message to his mother, Infanta Elena: He wants to return to Spain. This is an unexpected request, but it is full of personal and family reasons that go beyond a simple desire to come back home.

imposed exile

The story begins in Abu Dhabi, where Froilán has lived since January 2023, settled near his grandfather, King Juan Carlos, with a "golden exile" as an intern at the oil company ADNOC with €7,500 ($7,500) per month and top-level housing.

Although in the first months there was even talk of a remote master's degree and professional projects, his life is currently at a standstill: He has no job, unfinished studies, and no clear purpose.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, Lana Molly Resources

With Juan Carlos's recent decision to move to Cascais (Portugal) to get away from the Emirati spotlight, Froilán believes that his stay there has lost its meaning. Without the tangible supervision of the emeritus, the atmosphere has become unsustainable: "Life is on hold," they say, and he longs to reconnect with friends, reactivate projects, and reclaim his youth.

casa real, as usual, keeps silent

There have been no formal statements from Casa Real about this desire to return. However, several sources close to Infanta Elena confirm that Froilán has "tried to convince her of a gradual return" and that they are keeping conversations to weaken the logistical argument for his exile.

On social media—especially Twitter—his name has resurfaced with debates about whether he should be supported or not. Some supporters emphasize his right to rebuild a normal life, while critics recall his controversial background: The knife fight on Goya Street in 2022 and his appearance at an illegal after-party with drugs in Madrid.

His friends, found among the breweries of José Abascal and Madrid nightclubs, have shown a conciliatory attitude. "He's a guy who needs to be in his environment," they confess.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, AENA

the origin of Victoria Federica's brother's departure

Froilán's exile is a direct response to the urgent requests of Felipe VI and Letizia after the nighttime incidents that jeopardized Zarzuela's image. In January 2023, Infanta Elena moved him to Abu Dhabi to put an end to the spiral of scandals.

Since then, his life has been a waiting game: Climate summits, music festivals like Saadiyat Nights, and public commitments in Spain, where he has been seen showing off his lifestyle in breweries or festivals. However, that "semi-normal" image hasn't managed to dispel the sense of isolation that has fueled his desire to return.

what will happen?

Froilán's future hangs in a delicate balance: His demand to return coincides with the emotional withdrawal of the emeritus king to Portugal. Infanta Elena, in a difficult position, will have to decide whether to support her son's reintegration or prioritize institutional stability.

Will this be the beginning of a gradual return to Madrid, with real academic or professional plans, or just a melancholic wish that will end up diluted by the coldness of reality? Casa Real is watching closely: In this story, it's not just the return of a grandson, but the key moment to prove whether calm has truly returned to Zarzuela.