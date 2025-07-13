Game of thrones: Froilán and Victoria Federica's move against Leonor and Sofía

The tranquility of summer in Mallorca is once again being shaken for the Spanish royal family. Marivent, that vacation residence where the whole family once gathered in harmony, is now the scene of a silent struggle that threatens to further fracture the relationship between cousins and generations. This year, the situation seems to have reached a turning point.

Froilán and Victoria Federica say "enough" to the Marivent ban

Felipe Juan Froilán and Victoria Federica, children of Infanta Elena, have grown tired of living in the shadow of the royal family's inner circle. Since Felipe VI ascended the throne, summers at Marivent have become an exclusive event, with access restricted only to the king and queen, their daughters Leonor and Sofía, and Queen Emerita Sofía. There is no sign of cousins or other relatives.

The message, silent but forceful, has always been the same: avoid controversies or uncomfortable encounters in front of the cameras at all costs.

However, this year Froilán and Victoria Federica have decided to react. They have chosen to abandon the game imposed from Zarzuela, breaking a dynamic that has caused tension for years. They do not want to accept being considered "uncomfortable" or "undesirable." This response goes beyond wounded pride; it is a conscious act of rebellion against a situation they consider unjust and humiliating.

The shadow of Letizia behind the family estrangement

The decision to restrict the relationship between Felipe VI's daughters and their cousins is, according to sources close to Zarzuela, part of a strategy led by Queen Letizia. The directive is clear: keep the public image of Leonor, heir to the throne, and her sister Sofía intact. Letizia wants to avoid any episode that could tarnish the institutional image that has been meticulously built for her daughters.

Froilán and Victoria Federica, accustomed to living under media scrutiny due to their frequent appearances at social events, parties, or minor controversies, do not fit into that clean and official narrative. Letizia knows this and prefers to keep them away. But this measure, which seemed like simple image control, has ended up deeply fracturing the internal relationships of the royal family.

Mixed reactions inside and outside Zarzuela

On social media, Victoria Federica has posted subtle hints about the family exclusion, sharing moments with other members distanced from the inner circle. Froilán, although more discreet lately, has also expressed to his close circle his dissatisfaction with this situation, insisting that he will not accept impositions he considers "ridiculous" and "unnecessary."

There are many and varied critical voices regarding Letizia's attitude, both in specialized media and among those close to the family. There is debate over whether these strict measures truly benefit Leonor and Sofía, or if they actually increase internal tensions unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, Queen Sofía seems to be suffering the most. Her dream of seeing the whole family reunited at Marivent, something common during Juan Carlos I's reign, seems increasingly distant. Sofía is once again the main victim, caught between Letizia's rigidity and the rebellion of her other grandchildren.

The estrangement between Froilán and Victoria Federica and Leonor and Sofía opens a new chapter for the Royal House. Will the family be able to overcome these tensions, or will we see the fracture deepen even further in the coming months?