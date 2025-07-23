A new deception by Meghan Markle comes to light

The recent controversy surrounding Meghan Markle and her “As Ever” product line has put her back in the spotlight. What began as a series of idyllic photos on social media, with the former duchess enjoying jams or teas supposedly grown and prepared by her, has led to strong criticism. The products aren't made at her Montecito estate, but in factories more than 2,000 mi. (3,200 km) away, according to exclusive information from Spanish press.

What the facts revealed

Everything started when Meghan moved from “American Riviera Orchard” to “As Ever.” She launched this brand under the promise of “regional products,” closely tied to her life in Santa Barbara, New York. However, the documents clearly state that the actual production is located outside that area.

In some cases, there's even suspicion that she relies on low-cost suppliers, while at the same time selling tea or other products at prices up to three times higher than similar brands. This gap between the “handmade” lifestyle narrative and the industrial reality has raised alarms.

Criticism from royal experts

Meghan's team replied that the name change was intentional: “American Riviera Orchard” limited the brand to Montecito, while “As Ever” would allow greater flexibility. Marketing and branding experts criticize that her lifestyle brand seems more like a business maneuver than a true reflection of authenticity.

Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, pointed out that Meghan is promoting “wants, not needs.” He also stated that she lacks genuine connection with the average consumer. Similarly, Hilary Fordwich, a royalty expert, accused Meghan of being “out of touch” during difficult economic times, adding that this elitism can “drive away average consumers.”

Hugo Vickers, author and royal expert, referred to Markle's “social mountaineering,” which she would have achieved thanks to her marriage to Harry and, according to him, would have helped her reach her status.

Controversy surrounding Meghan

Since her official departure from the British crown in 2020 after “Megxit,” Meghan has worked to redefine herself through personal brand projects. She has created a podcast, a deal with Netflix (With Love, Meghan), and now “As Ever.” This ecosystem has also attracted the attention of British media, who are more critical than Americans. In the United Kingdom, the fixation on her every move has intensified. None of her products—from jams to teas or clothing—escapes being reviewed by the media and public opinion.

Additionally, the controversy has led to a curious episode. The shield in the “As Ever” logo bears a striking resemblance to that of a small Mallorcan municipality, which is considering legal action. Behind Meghan's charm in bucolic settings, one can see a very carefully crafted editorial line.