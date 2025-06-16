Mystery solved: first photos of Pau Cubarsí's girlfriend

Since Pau Cubarsí broke into the elite at FC Barcelona, his sports career has far eclipsed any news about his personal life. However, a new focus of attention has emerged: images have recently circulated on social media that could confirm that the young center-back, only 18 years old, might be experiencing a romance. Could this be the youth academy player's first public relationship?

catalunya ràdio explains everything

Everything began on the program Que no surti d'aquí on Catalunya Ràdio, where a listener claimed to have seen Cubarsí sharing an intimate dinner at a well-known Barcelona restaurant. Next to him was a young blonde woman, with whom the connection was obvious. Journalist Víctor Navarro corroborated the story, referring to a "special friend."

The news gained more traction when TikToker Javi Hoyos shared images received from Calella de Palafrugell: the footballer is seen walking along the beach with a girl, his arm resting on her shoulder, a closeness that speaks louder than a thousand words. On TikTok, the videos posted by Javi Hoyos have surpassed 100,000 likes and have sparked intense debates among fans.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

silence from those involved

For now, neither Pau nor his companion have made any comments. On social media, there is no confirmation from the player, who keeps a low profile while his fans speculate about his new relationship. The most widespread theory, that the girl could be Irene, his older sister, has been ruled out after confirming that she currently lives in Australia, as revealed by her recent posts.

pau cubarsí is living his best moment

This possible romantic debut comes at a key moment for Cubarsí. Born in Bescanó in 2007, he made his debut with Barça's first team at just 17 years old and was drafted by the Spanish national team in March 2024. His meteoric rise has made him a highly discussed defensive pillar in Europe. Now, the romantic side could add a new chapter to his public life.

In the medium term, it's likely that Cubarsí will choose to keep his new relationship out of the spotlight. However, if this relationship develops, it wouldn't be surprising for the footballer himself to share a more obvious gesture on social media or at public events. Summer is shaping up to be a key time, when new photos or leaks could finally confirm this budding romance.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

pau cubarsí, his entire sports career ahead

Pau Cubarsí Paredes was born on January 22, 2007, in Estanyol, a district of Bescanó, Girona. He began his training at Girona CF before making the leap to La Masia in 2018, at just 11 years old, after standing out for his defensive reliability and good game control.

In 2022, at 15 years old, he became the third youngest Barça player to debut in the UEFA Youth League, behind Lamine Yamal and Ilaix Moriba. His progress in the youth categories was so evident that in April 2023 he began training with the first team under Xavi.

| FC Barcelona, XCatalunya

On July 8, 2023, Pau signed his first professional contract with FC Barcelona, confirming his status as one of the greatest prospects from the youth academy. His official debut came on January 18, 2024, in the Copa del Rey against Unionistas de Salamanca, coming on in the second half and, a few days later, earning his first start in La Liga against Real Betis, just before turning 17 years old.