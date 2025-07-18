Marca slams Lamine Yamal over an 'Innocent' gesture

Yesterday was a special day for one of the most promising players in European soccer. After completing training, the day's news for the blaugrana side was the contract renewal of Lamine Yamal until 2031, who will also debut the number 10 jersey in the first team. Of course, being such a desired footballer means always being in the eye of the storm. Every little detail is scrutinized and can lead to a media controversy. This already happened with his birthday just a few days ago; now it has happened again, this time after a gesture during training.

In a video published by Barça, Lamine appears on the field at the Ciutat Esportiva and, spontaneously, points to his right wrist, protected with a bandage, and accompanies the gesture with a smile and the expression "again." A simple detail that, in another context, wouldn't have gone beyond an anecdote. But recent history weighs heavily, and the media spotlight quickly put the gesture front and center.

The background of the controversy: bandages and theories about Barça players

The scene has ignited social media, but also the sports press in Madrid. The newspaper Marca has published a piece in which they interpret Lamine's attitude as a "wink" directed at those who last season questioned the habitual use of bandages among several Barça footballers. It is worth remembering that a few months ago, part of Real Madrid's fanbase went so far as to speculate with theories about possible irregular practices and the supposed attempt to hide injection marks with bandages.

For the Madrid-based newspaper, Lamine Yamal's gesture is a kind of response to those rumors. Marca itself recalls that this isn't the first time the winger has resorted to this display, since during last season he already shared an image on Instagram in which he showed off his bandaged hand. From the capital, they interpret this new episode as a continuation of that exchange of insinuations and media responses.

If one analyzes the background, the truth is that wrist bandages are a common sight in professional soccer. Many players use this type of protection due to previous injuries, to prevent relapses, or even simply for aesthetic reasons.

A media spotlight that doesn't fade and a rivalry that goes far beyond the field

With the new season about to begin and Lamine Yamal's profile in full consolidation, every detail surrounding the footballer is scrutinized. The Barça-Real Madrid rivalry context adds even more pressure, since any gesture, no matter how small, can become the center of soccer conversation. The virality of the video and the interpretation by Marca, and by many other Madridist actors, reinforce the idea that Spanish soccer is focused not only on the ball, but also on everything that happens around its stars.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal remains focused on his preparation for a promising campaign, with the challenge of establishing himself as a team leader and continuing to give people something to talk about, both on and off the field. The bandage controversy, far from dissipating, proves that in elite soccer any gesture can have a much greater meaning than it may seem at first glance.