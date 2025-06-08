Jordi González's most heartbreaking confession: 'I've...'

In the world of television and celebrity news, few figures are as recognizable as Jordi González. Years of experience in front of the cameras have made him a reference point, but also someone capable of keeping his personal life in the background. That's why, when the host decided to break his silence about the most difficult chapter of his life, the news shook the entire industry. Although he is used to interviews and studios, this time he was the one at the center of the story, revealing his most human side after a life-threatening experience.

The host, known for his work on "D Corazón" and his calm demeanor, chose to tell his story on Catalan public television. He turned down other, more lucrative offers in favor of an honest conversation with Ricard Ustrell on his show Col·lapse, where he finally shared the ordeal he went through during his vacation in Medellín. From that moment on, what seemed like a simple leisure trip turned into a fight for survival, marked by fear, uncertainty, and the memory of those who supported him from afar.

what happened

Everything started unexpectedly, as often happens in the most difficult episodes of life. Jordi González, who had chosen Medellín as his usual refuge, suddenly experienced respiratory problems after leaving his apartment. The situation worsened within hours: a simple feeling of fatigue turned into extreme shortness of breath that forced him to seek medical help immediately.

What followed was a chain of events that even he has not been able to fully reconstruct. According to his account, a doctor quickly came to his home and, after confirming that oxygen was not reaching his body properly, decided to admit him urgently. From that point on, his memories faded. González spent several weeks in an induced coma and two months hospitalized in an intensive care unit. The severity of the case was such that the medical staff had to perform a tracheotomy, and the fear of losing his voice—his key career tool—became one of his greatest fears.

During that time, the host was not aware of what was happening around him. He explained that his brain was receiving so little oxygen that he could barely form memories; meanwhile, his body was only fighting to stay alive. Only after a long time, and thanks to the doctors' insistence on finding the right antibiotic, did he begin to wake up, although the recovery process was slow and full of uncertainty.

official statements and reactions

In the interview given to Catalan public television, González revealed for the first time the magnitude of what had happened. He admitted that he has preferred not to know many details to avoid reliving that episode in his dreams, and acknowledged that his family was barely informed during the process. In fact, some of his close friends learned about the seriousness of his situation by watching the show, a fact that has had a great impact on his inner circle.

González, always analytical, did not miss the opportunity to reflect on the aftereffects of his experience. He recalled how years of smoking left a mark on his body, despite having quit two decades ago. The doctors found remnants in his lungs, a "kind of dry sponge" that he attributed to that past, and which became a disturbing reminder of how past habits can affect health even many years later.