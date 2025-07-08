The most dangerous moment in Mercè Martínez's life

Mercè Martínez, known for her artistic side, recently went through a life-threatening experience that could well have been the plot of a suspense film. On a trip through Southeast Asia, the artist went on a dive in the Gili Islands (Indonesia) that ended up becoming a test of her physical and emotional endurance.

What happened underwater and why it was so dramatic

During a dive in an area with a strong current, the actress dove with an experienced group, but the conditions quickly turned adverse. According to what she explained in an interview, the equipment was faulty: "they gave me really lousy gear" and the fins didn't allow her to maneuver properly elnacional.cat. With no time to react, she found herself 98 ft. (30 meters) deep, trapped between the pressure of the dive, anxiety, and an intimidating underwater landscape, where there were also sharks patrolling.

With her breathing accelerated, Mercè suffered a panic attack. The terror of being trapped far from the surface and out of control turned the whole scenario into a trap. She herself admitted: "it was dangerous." That moment will be remembered as the climax of an experience that initially promised immense pleasure, but turned into a personal survival challenge.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Dizzying diving with possibilities and risks

Indonesia is one of the most desired destinations for recreational diving. Islands like Komodo, Raja Ampat, or the Gili compete in beauty and underwater biodiversity. However, these are places where strong currents can sweep away even the most experienced, and where every dive must be accompanied by professional equipment and strict supervision.

The situation had all the elements of extreme diving: unpredictable currents, considerable depth, and equipment that didn't work as it should. The whole group kept moving forward and Mercè was left behind as her nervousness grew, playing a trick on her.

Mercè's reflection

After the experience, Mercè showed a mix of disappointment and gratitude. She thanked her companions' calmness, who managed to stabilize her and guide the ascent. She also took the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of thoroughly checking diving equipment, even if it's just a recreational outing. She also emphasized that this experience has helped her explore new internal limits. Her message is clear: courage doesn't mean ignoring fear, but managing it.

| TV3

This wasn't the first time the actress had gone into the water. She had mentioned on shows that scuba diving is part of her way of traveling. However, it had always been a controlled activity, in gentler environments. What happened in Indonesia shook her deeply and has led her to rethink how she approaches her greatest passions. It's not just about living intense experiences, but about doing so responsibly.

An episode with a message and a future: will she return to the water?

Mercè has stated that, despite the scare, she doesn't intend to give up diving. But she will change her approach a lot. More caution, more preparation, selection of certified guides, and professional equipment. Her story will serve as a warning to anyone who listens: nature, even under the sea, doesn't forgive mistakes. Curiosity must always be accompanied by prudence.

Mercè Martínez has overcome one of the most critical moments of her life thanks to her composure and a deep capacity for self-knowledge. The first thing she did upon returning was to go diving again in the Illes Medes.