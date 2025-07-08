Michu, José Fernando's ex, dies at 33: authorities investigate the causes

The unexpected death of María Rodríguez Gamaza, better known as Michu, has shaken the world of celebrity news and the Ortega Cano family. At just 33 years old, after years of dealing with a serious congenital heart disease, Michu was found dead in her home in Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz), according to sources confirmed by Semana magazine.

This tragedy sheds light on a woman who, for years, became the emotional and affectionate pillar for José Fernando Ortega, son of Rocío Jurado and bullfighter Ortega Cano, and mother of his only daughter, Rocío, who is eight years old. Before delving into what happened, let's go back to understand the story behind Michu.

A fragile heart

Since childhood, Michu lived with a congenital heart disease that led her to undergo multiple surgeries. In 2018, according to specialized media, she underwent an operation to delay the need for a transplant and improve her quality of life. This condition resulted in a recognized disability of 38% (38%), and shaped much of her existence.

Despite these adversities, Michu earned the affection of the public and José Fernando's family because of her warm personality and constant fight. After meeting at a nightclub in 2013, they began an intense relationship that, despite multiple breakups, led to the birth of their daughter in 2017.

A relationship marked by hope and tension

The relationship between Michu and José Fernando was characterized by constant ups and downs. He had been struggling for years with serious addictions and mental health problems, which led to several admissions to psychiatric centers since 2015. Meanwhile, she focused on caring for her daughter and her own well-being.

At the beginning of 2024, the couple decided to give themselves one last chance, but a second pregnancy for Michu ended in miscarriage after an alleged infidelity by José Fernando came to light. Michu recalled it with pain: "I found out I was pregnant the same day I saw José Fernando kissing another woman." This episode marked the last irreversible fracture in an already worn-out relationship.

Causes and first reactions

In the early hours of July 7, Michu was found dead. Although there is not yet an official certificate, everything indicates that the cause could be linked to her chronic heart condition. Until the autopsy is completed, this hypothesis will be the most likely one.

The media have reported the silence of the family circle, which still hasn't made any public statements. However, condolence and confusion messages have already appeared on social media after her last post in February.

In recent months, Michu had managed to rebuild her personal balance. Away from the media spotlight, she worked at a consulting firm in the beauty sector and kept a cordial relationship with part of the Ortega Cano family, especially with Gloria Camila. Now, her daughter Rocío is left motherless.