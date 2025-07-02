The Borbón grandson who spends €4,000 a day on vacation home rent

The Spanish royal family shines once again outside official spotlights. In the middle of summer, Miguel Urdangarin, Queen Sofía's grandson, has drawn attention by renting a mansion in Ibiza for €4,000 ($4,000) per day. The news, which broke just a few weeks ago, has prompted a review of his personal and professional situation, raising questions about how he supports that lifestyle.

Million-euro rental in a dream villa

Since late May, Miguel and his partner, Olympia Beracasa, have been enjoying an impressive Ibizan villa of more than 5,400 sq. ft. (500 m²), with an infinity pool, chill-out area, private beach access, and a service team included. The cost, according to sources such as Popular Periodico de Ibiza and El Nacional, is around €4,000 ($4,000) per night.

In addition to the accommodation, the plan includes sailing to exclusive coves by yacht with friends and Olympia, creating a typical scene of the summer high elite.

| @hola, Olympia Beracasa, Miguel Urdangarin

The shadow of Zarzuela and the employment controversy

While enjoying this luxurious summer, Miguel continues living in Zarzuela Palace with his grandmother, Queen Sofía, after leaving his marine biology studies in the United Kingdom and a ski instructor training interrupted by an injury.

Although it is mentioned that he would collaborate on environmental initiatives, his professional situation is still unstable. This combination of opulent holidays and apparent lack of employment has set off alarms in Casa Real, where there is suspicion of a possible "new Froilán" and an effort to avoid a public image scandal.

So far, no authorized statements have been issued from Zarzuela. However, El Nacional points out that Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are reportedly "upset" about the use of public resources for high-cost private plans. There is no evidence that Juan Carlos I has intervened, although it is speculated that he could be covering the rental behind the scenes.

On social media, Olympia Beracasa has posted a series of photos from Ibiza, showing the paradisiacal surroundings without detailing the exact location. Her followers comment with envy and curiosity, while some society journalists suggest that this getaway is part of a broader plan to strengthen their relationship.

| Canva

A new Froilán?

Miguel, 22 years old, is the third of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin's children. He has experienced ups and downs in his education and professional career. His sister Irene was sent to the United Kingdom to avoid media influence; Miguel, on the other hand, has kept an open relationship with the press, becoming a focus of interest.

His current status is reminiscent of the figure of "Froilán," whose excesses led Casa Real to intervene to soften the public image. The young Urdangarin, with a still uncertain professional alternative, seems to opt for intense and visible experiences that have already raised concern among close circles and the monarchy.