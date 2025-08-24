Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway receive a message that puts their relationship in jeopardy

What should have been a joyful celebration has been overshadowed by one of the darkest episodes in the history of the Norwegian monarchy. Princess Mette-Marit celebrated her birthday this past Tuesday amid a media and judicial storm.

Hours after the prosecutor revealed the 32 charges against her son Marius Borg, the Royal House published a congratulatory message full of affection for the princess. Many have considered this gesture inappropriate given the circumstances.

Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway receive a devastating message

The Norwegian monarchy is undoubtedly going through one of the most delicate moments in its history. Carolina Vagle, one of the country's most authoritative voices on royal matters, stated as much: "It's the darkest day in the history of the Royal House," she declared.

Her analysis is clear: the Marius Borg scandal not only affects Mette-Marit's family, but it also directly impacts the public image of the crown. "There's no doubt that this case is very difficult for the family, but it will also affect the monarchy as an institution."

The seriousness of the situation is evident. Marius Borg, the princess's eldest son and formally unconnected to the official duties of royalty, is accused of having committed more than thirty offenses.

"This is a very serious case," the prosecutor stated. "Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting scars and destroy lives," he added during his appearance.

The Norwegian royal house is in danger

The public impact has been immediate. According to Vagle, the popularity of the royal family has dropped in the polls since the first accusations became known. This is compounded by the recent public appearance of Crown Prince Haakon accompanied by Marius.

This move has caused even more criticism regarding the management of the crisis from within the institution. Marius Borg's lawyer assured that his client will cooperate with the justice system: "It's a very serious indictment decision. He believes so himself."

"Now, as before, he will cooperate by giving his statement to clarify the case as best as possible," he said after the indictment became known. Meanwhile, the Royal House keeps firm in its position of not interfering:

"It's up to the courts to handle this matter and reach a decision. We have nothing more to add on the matter," they limited themselves to communicating after the press conference. It should be remembered that Marius Borg doesn't formally belong to the institution, although the reputational damage is already done.

In the midst of Mette-Marit's birthday, the silence and the serious accusations against her eldest son have overshadowed what should have been a day of celebration. Meanwhile, justice moves forward. The Norwegian monarchy faces one of its greatest credibility challenges in years.