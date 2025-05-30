Melody gets herself into serious trouble and could end up in court

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025, far from being a simple musical episode, has become a true media soap opera. After her performance in Basel with the song "Esa Diva," which earned her 24th place out of 26, the singer from Seville has made headlines not only for her artistic performance but also for a series of controversies that could lead her to face RTVE in court.

A problem that doesn't end

Everything began when Melody, in a press conference after the contest, expressed her dissatisfaction with RTVE's management regarding her performance. She stated that she couldn't be herself on stage and that the artistic decisions were imposed by the network, limiting her creativity. She also mentioned a contractual clause that, according to her, prevented her from making political comments, which she said justified her silence on issues such as the conflict in Gaza.

These statements quickly caused reactions. RTVE issued a statement denying the existence of clauses prohibiting its representatives from expressing themselves politically, clarifying that the restrictions apply only to the content of the songs, according to the rules of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The situation became even more complicated when it was revealed that Melody had negotiated appearances on private network programs, such as "El Hormiguero", without RTVE's knowledge. These actions could be interpreted as a violation of the loyalty and confidentiality clause present in her contract, which stipulates that any behavior that harms RTVE could result in legal action.

RTVE speaks clearly

RTVE has been clear in its position, denying Melody's claims about political restrictions and expressing its dissatisfaction with the artist's public criticism. The network considers that her statements and actions could have damaged its reputation, which would justify a possible lawsuit for breach of contract.

Meanwhile, Melody has defended her right to express herself and has criticized RTVE's lack of support during and after the contest. In an upcoming appearance on "El Hormiguero," scheduled for June 4, the singer is expected to address all these controversies and offer her version of events.

In addition, the controversy has affected other RTVE programs, such as "La Revuelta," hosted by David Broncano, who was criticized by Melody for alleged mockery toward her. Broncano has replied with humor, while other hosts, such as Silvia Intxaurrondo, have called for calm and dialogue between the parties.